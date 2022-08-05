Moto G42 vs Moto G41: see what changes between Motorola phones | Cell

The Moto G42 is the Motorola cell phone that hits the market to replace the Moto G41. Both smartphones have similar technical sheets, but there are evolutions with the passage of time. The camera and processor are better in the new generation, while the screen has basically remained the same. In the following lines, the TechTudo explores and explains all the technical details of the phones.

Launching in June 2022, the Moto G42 has a launch price of BRL 1,699. The Moto G41 arrived here in February for R$ 2,199 and is currently seen in the range of R$ 1,490 on Amazon, which indicates a drop of R$ 710. The two cell phones are offered in two colors: blue and pink (called of “champagne” in the G41 generation).

2 of 7 In addition to the dark blue, the Moto G42 is also available in a rosé tone — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola In addition to the dark blue, the Moto G42 is also available in a rosé tone — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

The Moto G42 screen kept the same characteristics as the Moto G41. This means that both have a 6.4-inch panel with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels). This gives the models a very generous pixel density: 401 ppi.

The screen technology is OLED. The refresh rate is 60 Hz, which is the same as the iPhone 13, but it lags behind mid-range models like the Galaxy A23, which runs at 90 Hz.

3 of 7 Moto G41 has a design that is very reminiscent of the Moto G42 — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola Moto G41 has a design that is very reminiscent of the Moto G42 — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

The Moto G42’s case has undergone some aesthetic interventions, such as the power button, which was a little lower. This should make it easier for users who have small hands to access.

While the front of the devices is virtually identical, the camera design has been redesigned. Despite sharing the same screen size, the newest model had reduced dimensions. In addition, the Moto G41 is about four grams heavier than the Moto G42, a feature that makes no difference in practice. Motorola’s discreet logo is present on both.

Moto cell phone cameras

In the launches, Motorola highlighted the ability of smartphones to take pictures with good quality. Both models have a triple set of rear cameras, with high-resolution main sensors. Features such as portrait mode, which blurs the background of images, are a hallmark of both generations.

4 of 7 Moto G42 had a small jump in the resolution of the main rear camera — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola Moto G42 had a small jump in the resolution of the main rear camera — Photo: Disclosure / Motorola

Both devices have a rear set consisting of three sensors. It looks like this on the Moto G42:

Main 50 MP (f/1.8);

8MP ultra wide (f/2.2);

2 MP depth (f/2.4);

Front 16 MP (f/2.2).

The photographic arrangement of the Moto G41 looks like this:

Main 48 MP (f/1.8);

8MP ultra wide (f/2.2);

2 MP depth (f/2.4);

Front 13 MP (f/2.2).

5 of 7 Unlike the Moto G42, the Moto G41 has optical image stabilization — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola Unlike the Moto G42, the Moto G41 has optical image stabilization — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

It should be noted that higher megapixels do not necessarily mean better photos. The manufacturer promises crisp, clear photos.

Among the highlights of the Moto G41’s photographic arrangement is the optical image stabilizer (OIS), a tool that can deliver records without blurring effects due to movement. Interestingly, this feature is not available for the Moto G42.

For videos, both support Full HD recording at 30 frames per second, not only through the main rear camera, but also through the front.

performance and storage

The processor that equips the Moto G42 has gained a significant leap from the previous generation. Now, the component is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 that, despite being intermediate, promises good performance in slightly more demanding tasks. The chip has eight cores up to 2.4 GHz in speed.

6 of 7 Moto G42 is a little faster than the Moto G41, but the difference should not be noticed by the user on a daily basis — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola Moto G42 is a little faster than the Moto G41, but the difference should not be noticed by the user on a daily basis — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

Meanwhile, the Moto G41 offers a MediaTek Helio G85, also eight-core, but with a top speed of 2.0 GHz.

For multitasking, both models have 4 GB of RAM, which is enough to run Android satisfactorily by today’s standards. The internal storage of both phones is 128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card.

This is a positive point of the models. Motorola equips both products with a long-lasting battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. This specification promises, according to the manufacturer, up to two days away from the outlet. Both have fast charging technology and the accessory comes with the devices in the box, but the charging speed on the Moto G41 is faster because it supports up to 30W, against 20W on the G42.

The company still promises better battery management in the models. It is worth mentioning that the manufacturer sends the charger and the USB-C cable in the box of both devices.

The Moto G41 leaves the factory with Android 11, but Motorola has already confirmed the update to Android 12. The Moto G42 already comes with Android 12, the most current version of Google’s system.

Android 12 on Motorola devices uses the MyUX interface, developed by the manufacturer, which allows some customization of icons and widgets. The visual can be customized in detail by the user. Other novelties in the new version of Android also include a 15% reduction in the use of high-performance cores.

7 of 7 NFC present on devices allows payment by approximation — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola NFC present in the devices allows payment by approximation — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

An important feature to mention is that both products have a P2 headphone jack. Even those who purchase the Moto G41 or Moto G42 take home, in addition to the fast charger and USB-C cable, a wired headset and a protective case to protect the device from drops and scratches.

The additional functions don’t change much between the two Motorola products. They bring features such as a fingerprint reader and NFC, which allows you to make payment by approximation. Basic sensors, such as accelerometer and GPS, are also present in the company’s two products. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the fast charger, accessories such as headphones and protective cover accompany both devices in the box.

The Moto G42 went on sale in Brazil at the end of June for a suggested price of R$ 1,699. The Moto G41 was launched globally in November 2021, but only arrived in the country in February this year for R$2,199. It can now be purchased on Amazon for R$1,490, a discount of R$710.

Moto G41 vs Moto G42 Specifications Moto G41 Moto G42 Launch november 2021 June 2022 launch price BRL 2,199 BRL 1,799 Current price BRL 1,489 BRL 1,799 Screen 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Processor Helio G85 MediaTek Snapdragon 680 4G Qualcomm SM6225 RAM memory 4 GB 4 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Memory card up to 1 TB up to 1 TB Back camera 48 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide + 2 MP depth sensor 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide + 2 MP depth sensor Frontal camera 13 MP 16 MP Operational system Android 11 android 12 Drums 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimension and weight 161.89 x 73.87 x 8.3 mm, 178 grams 160.4 x 73.5 x 7.99 mm, 174.5 grams Colors blue and champagne blue and pink