Motorola Razr 2022 and X30 Pro Get New Release Date | Cell

The Motorola Razr 2022 foldable smartphone will be released on August 11th. The information was confirmed by Chen Jin, general manager of the company’s cellphone division in China, who posted a “teaser” on his Weibo account on Thursday (5), days after the mysterious postponement of the original event. The latest rumors point out that the device should come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The Moto X30 Pro should also be announced.

The original launch event of the new folding line, famous in Brazil by the name V3 for 15 years, would be held on August 2nd. However, it was canceled hours earlier without any explanation from the manufacturer. Behind the scenes, it is speculated that this decision was made after the visit of US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which created some political and military instability with China, which does not accept the island’s attempt to become an independent nation.

In addition to the high-end processor, the Asian press speculates that the Razr 2022 may also have a 6.67-inch OLED screen when open, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of non-expandable internal storage, in addition to from a 3,500 mAh battery. The main camera set must be formed by a 50 megapixel sensor and another 13 MP. The selfie camera can have 32 MP.

according to website 91 Mobiles, both devices will be launched first in China and, soon after, in other countries where the brand is present. Moto X30 Pro is expected to be named Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the global market.

As for the Moto X30 Pro, little is known about the company’s new high-end model. It is almost certain that it is the first smartphone launched in the world with a 200 megapixel camera. Both devices must come with Android 12 installed.

