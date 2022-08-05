Navigator survives 16 hours in air bubble on capsized Atlantic boat

Admin 4 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Overturned boat spotted during rescue operation

Credit, Reuters

A 62-year-old French navigator survived for 16 hours at sea in an overturned boat thanks to an air bubble.

The 12-meter vessel, which departed Lisbon, Portugal, sent a distress call on Monday night (01/08) from the Atlantic Ocean.

The Spanish coast guard found the boat capsized, but the sea was too rough to rescue it—and the navigator had to wait until the next morning.

The victim’s survival was “on the verge of impossible”, according to coast guard divers.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Meet the USS Ronald Reagan, the US Navy aircraft carrier that could be used in a possible conflict between China and Taiwan

China, Taiwan and the United States are experiencing moments of tension this week, which worries …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved