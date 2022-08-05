New behind-the-scenes photos show scenes in New York

The highly anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that will also reunite Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau will finally debut next year and promises to be one of Marvel Studios’ biggest and best movies.

READ TOO!

The film should be full of surprises and, as usual, some of those surprises end up on the internet sooner than Marvel would like, revealing some things we can expect for the film.

And now that reshoots of the movie are happening, Twitter user @moonvaIkyrieshared new photos of Battery Park in New York, where the production team of the marvels is shooting new scenes for the movie.

Although it is not clear what was being filmed here, it is possible to notice some fake cats in the scene, indicating that it may be scenes of other beings of the Flerken race, the same as Captain Marvel’s cat, the Goose, who has there. its quirks, as seen in the first film.

Check out:

Another description also adds that some fans were simulating the arrival of some sort of spaceship, which would be added in post-production, something that a marking seen on set reinforces, describing where the vehicle would have landed.

The scene in question, joining A+B, could be the arrival or departure of other members of the Flerken race, in broad daylight in the middle of New York. But we won’t know for sure until the movie hits theaters in the middle of next year.

Until then, stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

Read ALL ABOUT Captain Marvel 2!