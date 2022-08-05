Nicaraguan police corner bishop critical of Ortega’s government; Catholic Church denounces abuse

From the Newsroom 05/08/2022 – 3:27 Share

Nicaraguan security forces prevented Bishop Rolando Álvarez from leaving the parish this Thursday (4) and also did not allow him to lead a mass. The Church accuses the Central American country’s federal government of closing down various Catholic media and of persecution.

“I wanted to go to the cathedral to say Holy Mass, but obviously the higher authorities did not give permission,” Rolando said in a video posted on Twitter.

The bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa is critical of the government of Daniel Ortega and has declared that he will remain with six priests and lay people until he is released. He claims that the government prevents the church from denouncing social injustices and that he was harassed by the police.

Now, the Catholic Church of Nicaragua holds “a day of prayer for the sanctification and protection of priests”, persecuted by the Ortega government since the 2018 protests in Nicaragua. At the time, several churches housed injured or fugitive protesters. Because of this, Ortega claims that the temples were used as “barracks”.

In addition, earlier this week, Rolando Álvarez said that five Catholic radio stations were closed by the authorities for alleged illegalities. In June, three television stations also had their activities closed by the government.