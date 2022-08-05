Nicole Kidman will return for at least another year of AMC commercials

Nicole Kidman will continue to be the face of AMC Theaters for at least another year. The Oscar-winning actress and producer, with over 30 years in the entertainment industry, is known for her extensive work in various film and television productions. Her filmography includes notable films such as Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, and O hourswhich won her the Oscar for Best Actress, as well as series like Big Liesfor which he received two Emmys, along with the undo and Nine Perfect Strangers. With over 90 screen credits so far, crossing multiple genres, she remains one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

Last fall, it was announced that Nicole Kidman has partnered with AMC Theaters for a more than $25 million ad campaign, never done by any theater network before. The campaign would focus on commercials starring Kidman, resulting in the production of a one-minute ad titled “We Make Movies Better”. The ad is due to run before every feature film performance at every AMC theater and follows Kidman walking into an AMC building from an empty, rainy parking lot while delivering a dramatic monologue – which includes lines such as: “Somehow heartbreak is good in a place like this“—about the power of movies, as she watches a montage of movies go by. Becoming an instant pop culture sensation, Kidman’s viral ad was parodied, praised, memed and even printed on shirts.

Now, AMC has announced that Kidman has signed on to be the public face of the theater chain for another year. Per looking for alpha, AMC Entertainment President and CEO Adam Aron made an announcement during AMC’s 2022 Q2 earnings call, praising Kidman’s announcement as iconic and explaining how his campaign was so effective that it resulted in her being hired for more. a whole year. Read Aron’s full quote below:

“As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC’s now-iconic and revered ad campaign, “given that Hollywood has some great stories to tell. Of course movie fans are always eager to enjoy these stunning images on AMC’s huge solo screens.’ Speaking of Nicole, our advertising campaign was so effective that we hired her to be our spokesperson for another full year.“

While AMC was struggling a bit amid the pandemic, Kidman came to their rescue with her announcement, not only surprising moviegoers but also keeping them coming back, leading to a healthy box office last quarter. She even contributed to the success of her ex-husband’s movie Top Gun: Mavericklike summer blockbusters like this sequel and Jurassic World: Dominion helped boost AMC’s profits. No wonder they wanted her back after such an effective and well-received ad campaign.

While there’s currently no word on whether AMC will continue to use the same ad for a second year or if it will produce a new one no matter what, it looks like the theater chain and its audience can count on Kidman for a great one. And it’s not just fans who can now rejoice at this news, but it can be assumed that Kidman will be delighted to continue her time with AMC as well. Kidman reacted to the ad’s popularity earlier this year, expressing her passion for film and the positive reception it has received, saying, “This must not go away. We have to have a movie.“So whatever AMC Theaters ends up going with ads, in her second year with Kidman, there’s no taking away from that first ad’s iconic status.

