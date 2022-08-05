NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti may have RTX 3090 Ti performance [RUMOR]

Card must feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory

With the official presentation about to happen, rumors about the next generation of video cards NVIDIA increase. This week, @kopite7kimia hardware industry insider, stated that future GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will present a performance similar to that of the RTX 3090 Tithe company’s current flagship.

According to the informant, the supposed model will consist of an AD104 GPU, with specifications such as 7680 CUDA cores or 60 SM units, 30 billion transistors and up to 160 ROPs. In addition, the board must have a memory of 12 GB GDDR6X 21 Gbps, with 192-bit BUS-width interface, and likely 48 MB L2 cache. THE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti must be built into a node N4 TSMC.

Differences between boards

Despite a close performance, some characteristics of the models must be different. In terms of TDP, for example, while the likely RTX 4070 Ti will be 400 W, the 3090 Ti current features 450 W. The build process is also different since, as mentioned, the node of the not-yet-released board is a N4 TSMCwhile the current top-of-the-line features Samsung’s 8nm manufacturing process.

THE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti still has specifications such as 10752 CUDA cores, 24 GB of RAM memory in GDDR6X technology, and 384-bit BUS-width interface. The possible RTX 4070 Tiso it shouldn’t simply be a new version of the 3090 Ti, despite the expectation of similar performance.

Another expected difference is in the price, since it is possible that the 4070 Ti reach the market at a lower price than the current top-of-the-line NVIDIA have been commercialized. The launch price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti it was from US$ 1,999.99. THE Datasheet completeness of a model tested by the adrenaline you can check below.

Source: @kopite7kimiGuru3D