Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from R$ 2,499

Admin 7 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

In April of this year, Samsung brought to Brazil O Galaxy A73 5G. The model arrived as another player for the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Its official launch price was R$ 3,799, but it is already possible to find it for a lower price.

This Thursday (4), the Galaxy A73 5G in white, green and gray is on sale at FastShop e-commerce, being sold for R$ 2,499 in 1 installment on the card. The device can still be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 231.42, but with interest.

The Galaxy A73 stands out for having a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also comes with stereo sound in order to offer greater immersion in movies and music.

The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, compatible with 5G, which works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storageexpandable via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W charging. The main rear camera is a 108 MP with optical stabilization, accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP depth and a 5 MP macro. The front lens is 32 MP.

And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Google Play Store now hides the version number of apps

In the Google Play Store, an app’s version number is no longer visible. Instead, we …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved