Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from R$ 2,499

In April of this year, Samsung brought to Brazil O Galaxy A73 5G. The model arrived as another player for the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Its official launch price was R$ 3,799, but it is already possible to find it for a lower price.
This Thursday (4), the Galaxy A73 5G in white, green and gray is on sale at FastShop e-commerce, being sold for R$ 2,499 in 1 installment on the card. The device can still be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 231.42, but with interest.
The Galaxy A73 stands out for having a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also comes with stereo sound in order to offer greater immersion in movies and music.
The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, compatible with 5G, which works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storageexpandable via microSD card up to 1 TB.
The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with support for 25W charging. The main rear camera is a 108 MP with optical stabilization, accompanied by a 12 MP ultrawide, a 5 MP depth and a 5 MP macro. The front lens is 32 MP.
And you, did you like the offer? Tell us in the comments below!