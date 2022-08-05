Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G from R$ 2,499

In April of this year, Samsung brought to Brazil O Galaxy A73 5G. The model arrived as another player for the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Its official launch price was R$ 3,799, but it is already possible to find it for a lower price.

This Thursday (4), the Galaxy A73 5G in white, green and gray is on sale at FastShop e-commerce, being sold for R$ 2,499 in 1 installment on the card. The device can still be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 231.42, but with interest.