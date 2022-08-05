OnePlus 10T is official with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 150W charging

The OnePlus 10T, the global version of the temporarily postponed Chinese OnePlus Ace Pro, was made official this Wednesday (3). In the spotlight, the flagship debuts with Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and support for 150W fast charging, focusing on speed to please users who don’t want to spend too much on a high-end phone.

Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T adopts a modern look with the island for the rear camera merging into the phone’s frame. Available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green color schemes, each version features a special finish with different textures.

The Moonstone Black version, inspired by igneous basalt rock, has a rough texture that reportedly improves the phone’s grip. With a more premium appearance, the Jade Green model has a layer of film that gives the impression of being ceramic.

In order to have more internal space for new features, the OnePlus 10T does not have the traditional Alert Slider button common on branded devices. In addition, the model has Gorilla Glass 5 protection in the front and rear area.

Moonstone Black version of the OnePlus 10T (Image: Handout/OnePlus)

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 50 MP camera

Promising great performance, the OnePlus 10T uses Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. So, the device will have options with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5) and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1).

Ensuring high quality images and fluid navigation, the phone has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The display also supports HDR10+, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and, offering more responsive controls for gaming, a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000 Hz.

Backed by features like Super HDR and Nightscape 2.0, the OnePlus 10T has a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide and an auxiliary unit with a macro function. 2 MP. For selfies, the front camera features a 16 MP sensor.

Jade Green version of the OnePlus 10T (Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)

Super-fast loading and smart algorithms

One of the highlights of the OnePlus 10T is the super-fast charging 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition. According to the brand, the technology allows the phone’s 4,800 mAh battery to go from 0 to 100% in about 19 minutes.

Even with a 160W adapter in the box, the feature can only be used on 220V outlets. When charging at 127V points, common in the US and several regions in Brazil, the charging speed is reduced to 125W and the total time goes up to around 23 minutes – which is still an advantage compared to many other devices.

What’s more, the phone adopts Battery Health Engine (BHE) monitoring algorithm. According to the manufacturer, this allows batteries that support 150 W loads to go through 1,600 full cycles before retaining 80% of capacity and extends the component’s lifespan by approximately 4 years.

Although limited to some regions, the 150 W charging remains an attraction of the OnePlus 10T (Image: Disclosure/OnePlus)

price and availability

The OnePlus 10T is already on pre-order in Europe and the US, but the launch will take place on different dates in those regions. The European premiere takes place on August 25, but the model will only hit the shelves of North American stores on September 7.

Check the prices of the variants in dollars and the amount converted directly to the real (without the addition of taxes):

8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage: US$ 649 (~R$ 3,429);

16GB RAM/256GB Storage: $749 (~R$3,957).

It is worth mentioning that with the arrival of the new flagship, the “old” OnePlus 10 Pro had its price readjusted to US$ 799 (~R$ 4,220). The device brings some specifications that are superior to the OnePlus 10T, such as cameras developed by Hasselblad and a 5,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 10T: technical sheet

Screen: 6.7 inches, AMOLED technology, 10-bit, 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels);

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1;

RAM memory: 8 and 16 GB (LPDDR5);

Internal storage: 128 and 256 GB (UFS 3.1);

Front camera: 16 MP;

Rear cameras: 50 MP (main, OIS, Sony IMX766) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro);

Battery: 4,800 mAh with 150 W SuperVOOC;

Operating system: Android 12 with Oxygen OS;

Dimensions: 163 x 75.4 x 8.75 mm;

Weight: 203.5 grams;

Extras: 5G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, under-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers;

Colors: Moonstone Black (black) and Jade Green (green).

Source: OnePlus, PhoneArena, Phandroid