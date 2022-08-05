OnePlus 10T launches with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 50 MP camera

O OnePlus 10T 5G, presented this Wednesday (3), is the new top-of-the-line cell phone of the Chinese brand, which debuts in the United States and Europe. The design is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year, as is the datasheet.

With the promise of delivering great performance, the smartphone features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, along with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 of UFS 3.1 storage. The operating system is android 12running under the interface OxygenOS 12.1.

The screen is of the OLED type, with 6.7 inches, Full HD+ resolution and up to 120 Hz frequency, for greater fluidity in videos and games. The visual experience is also enhanced with HDR10+ technology and 10-bit color support.

The 10T 5G has a new 3D cooling system for gaming.Source: OnePlus/Disclosure

At the rear, there are 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro sensors, in addition to the 50 MP main lens (Sony IMX766) with optical stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0 and Super HDR. In turn, the OnePlus 10T’s selfie camera has 16 MP.

Battery charged in 19 minutes

Another highlight is the 4,800 mAh battery, which Supports fast charging up to 150W, depending on the country, depending on the characteristics of the local networks. At its maximum power, the equipment recovers 100% charge in just 19 minutesaccording to the company.

NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, dual band Wi-Fi, USB-C port, stereo speakers and an under-screen fingerprint reader are also present. There is even an algorithm to prevent battery damage when using the full power of the charger.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is already on pre-sale, starting at US$ 649 in the US, equivalent to R$ 3,400 at the price of the day. Available colors are black and green.