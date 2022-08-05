Oscar’s salary is higher than the payroll of 12 Brazilian teams

About to be announced as a new addition to Flamengo for the final stretch of the season, Oscar earned a lot of money, but a lot of money, during the five and a half years he was an attraction in Chinese football.

And the biggest proof of this is that his earnings at Shanghai Port, the club where he arrived in January 2017 and which will continue to own his economic rights, is greater than the salary sheet of 12 of the 19 opponents of the team led by Dorival Júnior in the Championship. Brazilian.

Lost? we show again

In China, the midfielder earns 24 million euros a year (not counting bonuses and prizes for goals achieved). Making the necessary conversions, this amount is equivalent to a monthly salary of R$ 10.7 million.

According to “Rafael Reis’s Blog”, of all the participants of the five-time world champion football first division, only Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo, Santos, Fluminense, Internacional and Atlético-MG, in addition to Flamengo itself, spend more than that every 30 days with remuneration of its athletes.

Despite being hired by a club in China, a country that is far from the top tier of world football, Oscar has the tenth highest salary on the planet. He earns exactly the same as French star Karim Benzema, top scorer in the last European Champions League for Real Madrid and favorite for the Ballon d’Or this year.

The small group of athletes who earn more than the Brazilian has only Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta, Erling Haaland, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne.

Obviously, to play for Flamengo, Oscar will have to adapt to the financial reality of Brazilian football and considerably reduce his earnings. It is estimated that his new salary will not even reach R$ 1.5 million monthly.

The return to Brazil, likely on loan until December, is a personal wish for the 30-year-old midfielder, who has only played three matches this season in the Chinese Championship before reaching an agreement in principle with the Shanghai board to be released.

As he does not intend to open his millionaire salary for more than a semester, the tendency is for Oscar to return to the East after the turn of the year. His contract with the Chinese team runs until November 2024.

To be able to use the former player of the Brazilian team in competitions this season, Flamengo needs to settle all the details of the deal with Shanghai Port and register the midfielder’s contract until August 15, the last day of the Brazilian transfer window for athletes from the outside.

Flamengo won the last four games they played in the Brazilian (Coritiba, Avaí, Juventude and Atlético-GO). With that, he managed to escape from the middle of the table and climbed to fifth place. Currently, it has 33 points and is nine behind the leader Palmeiras.

The hunt for coach Dorival Júnior’s men, still without the reinforcement of Oscar, will have a new chapter tomorrow, against São Paulo, in Morumbi.

Following, the red-black team receives Corinthians, on Tuesday, to confirm its classification for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. The vacancy was forwarded this week, with a 2-0 victory at the rival’s home. Because of this result, Fla can lose by up to a goal difference in the return match of the knockout stage.