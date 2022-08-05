Palmeiras agrees to hire Bruno Tabata for R$ 26.4 million

Palmeiras agreed to hire another reinforcement. Verdão agreed to pay €5 million (approximately R$26.4 million at the current price) for 50% of the economic rights of striker Bruno Tabata, who will join the squad led by coach Abel Ferreira. He has already said goodbye to his teammates at Sporting and is due to arrive in Brazil early next week for medical examinations.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

In recent weeks, Alviverde talked to Sporting with the aim of counting on the athlete’s football for the rest of 2022. The first attempt, however, was refused – the club offered €3 million fixed (R$ 16.2 million) and €2 million in targets (R$ 10.8 million). This is because the Portuguese wanted to guarantee €5 million in the sale (R$ 27 million).

With that, the Greatest National Champion had to change the values, equaling the desired by the Portuguese and, thus, guaranteeing the arrival of another reinforcement. The club acquired 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. Currently in the reserve, Tabata saw the move to Brazil with good eyes after refusing Arab football.

Bruno Tabata is not a Sporting starter, but he is used frequently and has the confidence of coach Ruben Amorim. Versatile, the player performs several functions on the field, being able to act as a midfielder or as a winger. In addition, the 25-year-old stands out for his tactical application and technical quality. He has as a characteristic a good shot from long and medium distance, as well as good free kicks.

Palmeiras is in the market looking for reinforcements for the squad. The team has recently secured the arrivals of striker Merentiel and Flaco López. However, the club has had exits as well, with Veron being sold to Porto, from Portugal, and Scarpa signing a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England – he will leave Verdão at the end of the year.