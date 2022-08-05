Palmeiras asks, and Alanzinho leaves Sport after receiving an international proposal | football

Alanzinho is leaving Retiro Island. On loan from Palmeiras, the midfielder received a proposal from international football and returns to the São Paulo club – at the request of the board – to complete the transfer to the new destination. The information was confirmed by Leão’s vice football player, Augusto Carreras.

1 of 1 Sport x Sousa Alanzinho — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Sport x Sousa Alanzinho — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Subsequently, Sport also positioned itself through the club’s social networks, citing the midfielder’s departure back to Palmeiras.

– The athlete Alan is returning to Palmeiras. The São Paulo club had given the player on loan and requested his return. We appreciate the services provided and wish you success in your career!

Alanzinho arrived at Sport at the beginning of the season and would remain until the end of November, when the Brazilian Series B ends. The contract with Palmeiras, in turn, runs until December 2023.

The midfielder debuted for Rubro-Negro in January, during the Northeast Cup, but he never established himself in the main lineup. He made just three of 16 starts as a starter. At Ilha do Retiro, he scored a goal and left an assist.