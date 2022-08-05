Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Drake are nominated as producers Rolling Stone

In addition to the artists, other personalities were added to the list of nominees for producing various projects. Check out!

On the 12th of July, the Television Academythe institution responsible for Emmy, revealed the nominees of the 74th edition of the awards. Almost a month later, Drake, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and other artists were added to the list of nominees for the award, but as producers of several projects. The award will air on September 12.

According to Variety, Drake was, for the first time in his career, nominated for the Emmyas executive producer, for the series euphoriagives HBOlike this Adel Future Nur and Zendaya. At 25 years old, the actress is the youngest producer nominated for the category and is still running for the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy.

+++READ MORE: Emmy 2022: See the nominees of the 74th edition of the awards

Selena Gomezan American actress of Mexican origin, in turn, was nominated as an executive producer for the series Only Murders in the Building. This is the second time a Latina has received a nomination for starring in and producing a comedy series at the same time. Gomez competes alongside Steve Martin and Martin Shortco-stars of the production.

directed by Peter Jacksonthe documentary series The Beatles: Get Backgives Disney+guaranteed that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were also nominated for Emmyas producers, together with Yoko Ono. It is the third indication of McCartney and the first of ringo and Yoko.

+++READ MORE: Ringo Starr announces new mini-album with “humorous lyrics” and “relaxed melodies”

Kim Ji-yeon and Hwang Dong-hyuk are two other producers nominated for the award, but for the success round 6gives Netflix. According to Varietythis is the smallest production team nominated for an award for a drama series since 1987, when Peter S. Fischer and Robert F.O’Neill were nominated for the third season of Murder in Writing.

Among the drama series, the protagonists of Break, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, were officially appointed as producers on the project. already the actress Laura Linneywho has won three Emmysfor his performances, will compete this year for the co-executive production of ozarkanother series of Netflixalong with the actor Jason Bateman.

In the category of comedy series producers are Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Jason Kim (Barry) and Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows). Already Michael Keaton (dopesick), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) were named as producers of limited series. Finally, Kevin Feigegives marvel studiosreceived the second nomination of his career for the animation What If…?.

+++READ MORE: Emmy 2022: Chadwick Boseman receives posthumous nomination for What If…?