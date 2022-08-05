Pink long party dress: the fashion-trend color gives a striking and delicate look. Look Photos! :

1 / 23

Long pink party dress: more than 20 photos of looks with different variations of the trend color!

2 / 23

Long pink party dress: more than 20 photos of looks with different variations of the trend color!

3 / 23

Pink party dress with ruffles and a lot of volume was Kylie Jenner’s bet

4 / 23

Pink dress with ruffles and sleeve was worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa in Cannes

5 / 23

Soft pink dress for a party was Bruna Marquezine’s choice for a friend’s wedding

6 / 23

The pink party dress with layers and soft tone was chosen by Lupita Nyong’o

7 / 23

Pink party dress with coral layers was the protagonist of this look by Camila Queiroz

8 / 23

Pink party dress with floral appliqués was Tamara Rudge’s choice for Lala Rudge’s wedding: the look is Dolce & Gabbana

9 / 23

The pink dress in satin fabric is a delicate bet for party fashion looks: actress Maria Borges wore this outfit in Cannes

10 / 23

Long pale pink strapless dress was worn by actress Danai Gurira

11 / 23

Party dress with lots of volume and pink: Marina Ruy Barbosa bet on this piece with maximalist design

12 / 23

Pink party dress with crystal application was bet by Aja Naomi King

13 / 23

Pink party dress with asymmetrical neckline was chosen by Ana Paula Siebert

14 / 23

Pink one-shoulder party dress was chosen by Marina Ruy Barbosa

15 / 23

Pink in party fashion: those who love structured dresses can be inspired by this look by Marcella Tranchesi for Lala Rudge’s wedding

16 / 23

Dress or jumpsuit? Pink party look chosen by Lu Tranchesi is stylish

17 / 23

Long pink sparkly dress was worn by Viola Davis at the Oscars

18 / 23

Pink pleated dress was chosen by actress Luma Costa

19 / 23

Party dress in pale pink was Dakota Johnson’s choice

20 / 23

Long dress in soft pink was Giovanna Ewbank’s choice as her maid of honor

21 / 23

Party dress with sparkles and light pink was the choice of singer SZA

22 / 23

Pink satin cocktail dress with black belt: Chiara Ferragni shone in Cannes with the outfit

23 / 23

Pink party dress with glitter and textures: Marina Ruy Barbosa opted for a dress with sleeves

