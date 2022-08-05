Pink long party dress: the fashion-trend color gives a striking and delicate look. Look Photos! :

1 / 23
Long pink party dress: more than 20 photos of looks with different variations of the trend color!
2 / 23
Long pink party dress: more than 20 photos of looks with different variations of the trend color!
3 / 23
Pink party dress with ruffles and a lot of volume was Kylie Jenner’s bet
4 / 23
Pink dress with ruffles and sleeve was worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa in Cannes
5 / 23
Soft pink dress for a party was Bruna Marquezine’s choice for a friend’s wedding
6 / 23
The pink party dress with layers and soft tone was chosen by Lupita Nyong’o
7 / 23
Pink party dress with coral layers was the protagonist of this look by Camila Queiroz
8 / 23
Pink party dress with floral appliqués was Tamara Rudge’s choice for Lala Rudge’s wedding: the look is Dolce & Gabbana
9 / 23
The pink dress in satin fabric is a delicate bet for party fashion looks: actress Maria Borges wore this outfit in Cannes
10 / 23
Long pale pink strapless dress was worn by actress Danai Gurira
11 / 23
Party dress with lots of volume and pink: Marina Ruy Barbosa bet on this piece with maximalist design
12 / 23
Pink party dress with crystal application was bet by Aja Naomi King
13 / 23
Pink party dress with asymmetrical neckline was chosen by Ana Paula Siebert
14 / 23
Pink one-shoulder party dress was chosen by Marina Ruy Barbosa
15 / 23
Pink in party fashion: those who love structured dresses can be inspired by this look by Marcella Tranchesi for Lala Rudge’s wedding
16 / 23
Dress or jumpsuit? Pink party look chosen by Lu Tranchesi is stylish
17 / 23
Long pink sparkly dress was worn by Viola Davis at the Oscars
18 / 23
Pink pleated dress was chosen by actress Luma Costa
19 / 23
Party dress in pale pink was Dakota Johnson’s choice
20 / 23
Long dress in soft pink was Giovanna Ewbank’s choice as her maid of honor
21 / 23
Party dress with sparkles and light pink was the choice of singer SZA
22 / 23
Pink satin cocktail dress with black belt: Chiara Ferragni shone in Cannes with the outfit
23 / 23
Pink party dress with glitter and textures: Marina Ruy Barbosa opted for a dress with sleeves