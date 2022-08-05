Possible 24 Revival Approached by Producer » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

The public is not the only one hoping for a possible 24 revival producer Jon Cassar also expresses his interest in the show back. Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, the action drama series revolved around Jack Bauer, an agent working for the Counter-Terrorist Unit as he finds himself confronted with a variety of terrorist threats. The series was memorable for being set over 24 consecutive hours, with each episode chronicling Jack’s missions in real-time, as well as those involved in the situations, including various presidents, other CTU agents, and his daughter, Kim.

Kiefer Sutherland led the cast of 24 as Jack alongside Sarah Clarke, Elisha Cuthbert, Dennis Haysbert, Carlos Bernard, Penny Johnson Jerald, Xander Berkeley and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Running for eight seasons on Fox, the series received generally favorable reviews from critics for its fast-paced, intricate storylines and the performances of its cast, namely Sutherland, who won two Emmys and a Golden Globe, while some criticism was directed. to the perception of the series. Islamophobia and Glorification of Torture. With the show’s continued popularity and open story, fans of the series remained hopeful for a 24 revival and one of the behind-the-scenes creatives are offering their thoughts on their possible comeback.

By speaking exclusively with to discuss the Orville season 3, Jon Cassar addressed the odds of a possible 24 Rebirth. Cassar, who executive produced the show and directed several episodes, confirmed knowing that negotiations continued for years, with several attempts failing, while noting Sutherland’s busy schedule as a major factor in this coming to fruition. See what Cassar shared below:

“They’ve been talking about it for years, it’s hard. It’s how do you come back and how do you create another story? I know they’ve tried many times, I’ve seen many different version scripts. There was even a version for the movie, there was a version it was supposed to be – the last Die Hard you saw was supposed to be a 24-hour and John McClane crossover. Everything has been thrown at the wall to see if they can create anything, but no one has really created enough of a story to make it happen. And then, it’s Fox’s appetite, which owns it, so it will be them. If they get Kiefer back, I just did Kiefer’s new show Rabbit Hole, which is kind of exciting, it’s a new show for Paramount+ I believe, so I did an episode of that in Toronto. He has other projects in the works and then he has his tour, so that’s hard to get around. Because when he does his European tours, he’s gone for months, so there’s a lot of factors. It could happen, it would be great if it did, everybody’s always asking me and it’s like, ‘I’ll know when you know, honestly I’m the last guy who knows’. The whole thing happens and then they call me and say, ‘Do you want to drive?’ So I’ll know at the same time as you, you’ll probably know before I do. [Chuckles]”

word of a possible 24 revival has run for years since the 2014 limited series live another day ended with Sutherland’s Jack Bauer turning himself over to the Russians in exchange for Chloe’s freedom, leaving his character’s fate once again unknown after season eight ended with Jack on the run from the US and Russian governments. Sutherland has come and gone on returning to a possible 24 revival, although more recently he has expressed his desire to return as he misses the “amazing experience” from doing the show and showing your interest in completing your story. The Emmy winner also noted that if a 24 revival being placed alongside Bauer’s return would need to be soon due to his age affecting his ability to perform the series’ required action sequences.

While Cassar’s comments about a possible 24 The revival may not offer much concrete information on this, his note that he knows the studio has talked about it for years should be a hopeful sign that Bauer could return in the near future. The only attempt at a spinoff, 2017 24: Legacyit was memorably met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences and was canceled after just one season, leaving many hopeful that the plans announced by Fox last November for a new season. 24 incarnation will return to his beloved original character. Until the time comes, the public can revisit the entirety of the 24 streaming on Hulu now.