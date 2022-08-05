Presented, Erick Pulgar declares himself to Flamengo fans and avoids ‘off-field’ matters

Presented as a reinforcement of Flamengo this Thursday, at Ninho, Erick Pulgar used few words about his first impressions of the club, but made a point of exalting the red-black fans – which he has already seen in action at Maracanã. With offers from other clubs, the midfielder took into account the references of compatriots Arturo Vidal and Maurício Isla to accept Fla’s proposal.

– When I heard that it was advancing (the negotiation), I spoke with Arturo (Vidal), he said that it is a very good group, with a great crowd, as well as Isla. When I arrived here, I saw that everything they told me was true – said Erick Pulgar, 28-year-old steering wheel.

Pulgar came from Fiorentina, in Italy, but was on loan at Galatasaray, in Turkey, last season. Presented alongside Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, the player had an offer to stay in Europe, but reinforced his desire to settle with Flamengo.

– Great satisfaction to be presenting Erick. National team player, who participated in the 2016 Copa America. Almost 200 games in the Italian League. We really believe in him. A player who made himself available to come to Flamengo. Making it clear that he would like to play for Flamengo. This is important, we see this player’s desire – said Marcos Braz, vice president of football at Flamengo.

– There were proposals from several other clubs, but (Erick Pulgar) made it clear to us and to Fiorentina that his desire was to come to Flamengo. This positioning was fundamental for the hiring – said Spindel.

PLAYER AVOIDS ‘EXTRACAMPO’, AND BRAZ PROVIDES CLARIFICATION

As soon as Erick Pulgar’s name was linked to Flamengo, fans took to social media player-related matters, who ran over a 66-year-old Chilean citizen in 2013, who died. In addition, the athlete is a witness in an investigation of the case of a rape of a woman, in her home, in the month of June.



Asked about the episodes, Erick Pulgar avoided the subjects.

– Of these matters outside of football I speak very little. It’s already closed. I’m enjoying Flamengo here. Questions outside of football are not right – said Pulgar, who was again asked about the subject and stated that he is not afraid of the reaction of Flamengo fans:

– About that, as I said, I’m not afraid of anything, I’ll try to reverse everything they think of me on the field. The fans have to like me for what I show on the field.

After Erick Pulgar’s presentation, Marcos Braz asked for the floor and spoke about the episodes.

– If there are people who were interested in investigating this situation, it is who is here. He is being heard as a witness. The issue is being investigated. I have a mother, daughter and wife, but I also have a son and I would not like to be accused of a situation that is unfounded – said Braz, before adding about the club’s position:

– We did everything possible within the law to know this fact.

Check out other answers from Erick Pulgar, Flamengo’s reinforcement:

Debut

I come on vacation, I’m training a lot and I trained twice as soon as I knew I could come to Flamengo. About the debut, it will be in charge of the coach.

Dispute for ownership



They are great players in midfield, since I arrived there has been a very positive and healthy dispute. It’s a lot of quality in midfield, and that helps us and the team to improve.

Flamengo fans print



I spoke with my family, the atmosphere in the stadium was wonderful. It’s the first time I’ve felt such a passionate fan base for the team.