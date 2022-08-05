Presented in Cuiabá, Deyverson projects premiere date: “I’m 95%” | cuiabá

The striker Deyverson was presented this Thursday afternoon in Cuiabá. With the number nine shirt, he arrives at the club with a contractual relationship for two and a half years. The player talked about the possible date for his debut and highlighted the reasons that made him close with Dourado.

Deyverson is already regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and available to the auriverde technical commission. Without officially taking the field for another three months, the striker claimed to be 95% physically, and projects the first match for Cuiabá against Juventude, on the 13th.

– I’m a restless guy, so I couldn’t stand still. I was up and down, training and doing activities at the gym. So I didn’t stop completely in those three months. I had a month of vacation and practically two months of training to get here well. I’m not 100%, but I’m 95%, there’s still a little to go. But I’m sure that against Juventude I can be 100% ready to get into this game and help my teammates.

Deyverson arrives at Dourado with the mission of filling the inefficiency of the auriverde attack, currently the worst in Serie A. The striker does not guarantee a goal goal, but guarantees that the fan can expect delivery on the field.

– I was never a guy to promise goals, always to promise a lot of work, a lot of willpower, union with the group and humility to seek my space.

The player was free on the market since the end of his relationship with Palmeiras, at the end of June, and received surveys from other clubs. The striker highlighted the project and squad of Cuiabá as the main reasons for closing the negotiation.

– Very happy to wear the shirt of Cuiabá, a team with a very beautiful project and a strong group. I hope to correspond on the field. All this time I left it in the hands of my manager. I accepted because this is where I want to make history, I will be in a good group, a club that will grow even more.

Regularized at the IDB, Deyverson awaits the opportunity to enter the field for Cuiabá. His last match was played on March 20, for the Campeonato Paulista.