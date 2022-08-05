Selena Gomez at the premiere of the second season of the series “Only Murders In The Building” at the DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The singer Selena Gomez went viral by posting a new video on their social media. In the image, she appears posing in a bathing suit enjoying a sunny day in the United States. Selena then took the opportunity to spread a positive message about real, unedited bodies.

The 30-year-old artist chose a narration that features dialogue in which one woman asks the other to tuck in her belly, to get “higher”. Then she gets a heartfelt answer: “I won’t shrink anything! Real bellies are back.”

The video has already racked up over 2 million likes and fans have praised Selena for helping them through the acceptance process. “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin,” declared one follower. “You can’t imagine how much this video helps us young women! Thank you!!” wrote another. “She is an icon, she is a legend and she is the moment.”

Participation in “Saturday Night Live”

Recently, the singer Selena Gomez participated in the program “Saturday Night Live” and took advantage of the monologue of the presentation of the program to laugh at himself. She used the occasion to warn the world that she is “stranded”.

“One reason I’m so excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single. I’ve heard that ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance.” “I don’t want to get on dating apps, I just want to show the universe that I’m manifesting love.”

“I’d love to say I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I would accept anyone,” joked the Rare Beauty owner at the end.