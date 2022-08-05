ROG Phone 6 is the fastest Android smartphone of July 2022 globally

The two latest smartphones from ASUS took the lead and are the fastest Android devices of the month of July 2022, at least according to the listing of AnTuTu, one of the main benchmark platforms today.

The platform publishes monthly the 10 fastest Android smartphones on the global market, but also a list of the 10 cost-effective high-performance devices, called by them “sub-flagship”, as well as the 10 most powerful intermediaries.

ROG Phone 6 and Zenfone 9 double on the podium

Recently ASUS announced its new smartphones for the year 2022, with the arrival of the ROG Phone 6 for gamers and the Asus Zenfone 9 for the general public. According to the AnTuTu listing, the two smartphones won the top of the list thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of space for the ROG Phone 6 Pro and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of space. internal for Zenfone 9.

ROG Phone 6 Pro and Zenfone 9 on top of AnTuTu in July 2022 (Image: Playback/AnTuTu)

Nubia’s Red Magic 7 closes the podium, also relying on Qualcomm’s latest platform. Interestingly, it was the Nubia model that topped the Chinese AnTuTu ranking, showing that globally it will have even more capable competitors.

Check out AnTuTu’s top 10 fastest phones for July 2022:

ROG Phone 6 Pro: 1,114,647 points

ASUS Zenfone 9: 1,089,919 points

Red Magic 7: 1,049,883 points

Black Shark 5 Pro: 1,029,803 points

vivo X80: 1,001,400 points

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: 991,703 points

vivo X80 Pro: 988,693 points

Mi 12 Pro: 985,527 points

Poco F4 GT: 980,588 points

Redmi K50 Gaming: 955,222 points

OnePlus 10R is the fastest among the “sub-flagships”

With the Dimensity 8100-Max processor, the OnePlus 10R is at the top among the so-called “sub-flagships”, which are models with high-end features, but which are aimed at cost-effectiveness. Here, the used OnePlus 10R had 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

OnePlus 10R, with MediaTek chip, winning among the tops with the best value for money (Image: Reproduction/AnTuTu)

It is followed by the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, which brings the Dimensity 8100, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. The Realme GT Neo 2 is third on the list, but it is the first among those using a Qualcomm platform, having the Snapdragon 870 on board.

The ten fastest “sub-flagships” for July 2022 were:

OnePlus 10R: 765,574 points

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: 750,914 points

Realme GT neo 2: 731,244 points

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: 720,085 points

Realme Q5 Pro: 712,323 points

Realme GT Neo 3T: 711,556 points

Poco F3: 711,445 points

Mi 11X: 708,788 points

Realme GT Neo: 708,135 points

Realme GT Neo 2T: 707,305 points

Nothing Phone (1) wins among intermediaries

Announced a few weeks ago, the fastest intermediary is the Nothing Phone (1), a smartphone that features the Snapdragon 778G and 8 GB of RAM. The second and third places, iQOO Z5 and Realme GT Master Edition, bring these same characteristics, but have at least 20 thousand points less than the model of the new company of Carl Pei.

Recently announced, Nothing Phone (1) was the fastest intermediary last month (Image: Playback/AnTuTu)

Check out the ten fastest intermediaries of July 2022, according to AnTuTu:

Nothing Phone (1): 579,394 points

iQOO Z5: 558,784 points

Realme GT Master: 545,424 points

Mi 11 Lite: 537,863 points

Mi 11 Lite 5G NE: 520,831 points

Huawei Nova 9: ​​511,550 points

Samsung Galaxy A52s: 509,705 points

Realme 9 Pro Plus: 506,561 points

Samsung Galaxy M52: 488,809 points

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: 467,035 points

Source: AnTuTu