Romance Film With Zoey Deutch Is Hidden On Netflix And You Need To Watch

The Imperfect Plan (Set It Up) is a romantic comedy film released 2018.

Directed by Claire Scanlonhe has Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs as protagonists.

Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) work as assistants to two executives in Manhattan. The temperament and dynamics of their bosses make their lives a real hell.

Desperate and exhausted, the two young men come together to come up with a rather daring plan: to make their superiors fall in love and, in this way, be more relaxed about work.

The Imperfect Plan is available at Netflix.

On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, The Imperfect Plan got a 92% approval rating based on 60 reviews and an average rating of 7/10.

The site’s critical consensus reads: “The Imperfect Plan follows the long-established contours of the rom-com model – and, in the process, proves that there is still substantial pleasure in being forged from familiar formulas.”

See the trailer: