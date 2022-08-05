Samsung Galaxy A23 5G announced with Snapdragon 695 and 5,000 mAh battery

After several leaks, Samsung discreetly made official the new 5G variant of the Galaxy A23, launched in early March this year. There are some changes, like a new chipset that allows for next-gen connectivity. Among its highlights is the Snapdragon 695 platform, a robust 5,000 mAh battery and 50 megapixel camera.

















Samsung

05 Aug

















economy and market

04 Aug



The Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, the same as the 4G variant. The display is of the Infinity-V type and houses an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls. At the rear, there is a quad module with a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), another 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a pair of 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A23 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform, an improved version of the Snapdragon 690 with 15% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU. It was announced alongside the Snapdragon 680, which powers the Galaxy A23 4G. It has options of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.

For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 25W fast charging. On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 interface.

technical specifications

6.6-inch TFT screen with Full HD+ resolution

Platform: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695

RAM memory: 4, 6 or 8 GB

Storage: 64GB or 128GB (expandable to 1TB via microSD)

8 MP front camera

Four rear cameras 50 MP main sensor with OIS 5 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor 2 MP depth sensor

5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support

Operating System: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1

Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 millimeters

Weight: 197 grams

price and availability





The device was announced on Samsung’s official website, but there are no details on price and availability. In color options, it comes in pink, light blue, white and black.

See also

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.