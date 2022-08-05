Samsung releases One UI 5.0 beta for Galaxy S22 line in Europe

Samsung released the update with One UI 5.0 beta for some users in Germany. The news began to be shared on social media this Friday morning, and the software is based on Android 13.

According to those who already had access to the update, it is coming to all models of the Galaxy S22 family and bears the numbering S90xBXXU2ZHV4.

The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra should receive One UI 5.0 at this first moment.

The size of the update is approximately 2.5GB and it also brings Android security fixes for the month of August.

See the screenshots below: