Samsung releases One UI 5.0 beta for Galaxy S22 line in Europe

Samsung released the update with One UI 5.0 beta for some users in Germany. The news began to be shared on social media this Friday morning, and the software is based on Android 13.
According to those who already had access to the update, it is coming to all models of the Galaxy S22 family and bears the numbering S90xBXXU2ZHV4.
The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra should receive One UI 5.0 at this first moment.
The size of the update is approximately 2.5GB and it also brings Android security fixes for the month of August.
See the screenshots below:
As much as the release of One UI 5.0 has been delayed by approximately two weeks, the beta distribution should soon reach new markets. In addition, there are also chances that Samsung will talk about the software in next Wednesday’s Galaxy Unpacked (10).
That’s because the Korean manufacturer has not yet made an official presentation with all the improvements it should introduce in its newest proprietary interface. Anyway, based on leaks released in recent months, we know that One UI 5.0 should adopt some design elements from the standard Android 13.
In addition, we’ll have an improved notification center, larger app icons, optical character recognition in the Gallery app, smoother animations, and speed-adjusted transitions.
The public release of One UI 5.0 is scheduled for the month of October this year, but as Google may delay the release of Android 13, there are chances that Samsung’s schedule will be modified.