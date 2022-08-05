“Sandman” arrives in the Netflix catalog; check out

the expected series “Sandman” arrived, this Friday (5), in the catalog of Netflix. The production based on the eponymous comics by DC Entertainment is one of the platform’s big bets for 2022.

Read more: “Punishers”: see teaser for new Netflix movie with Maya Hawke

The series is an adaptation of the stories of Neil Gaiman. The Netflix production brings the main characters of the plot, such as Sonho (Tom Sturrridge); Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie); Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste); Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook).

Find out more about “Sandman”, a new Netflix production

The first season of “Sandman” introduces us to a universe called The Dreaming – defined as a world that awaits us when we sleep. The ruler of this place is Dream (Sandman, in the original language, or Lord of Dreams).

He is a cosmic being who assumes an anthropological form of an aspect common to human beings (such as Death, Desire, Destruction and others). However, Dream is captured and held prisoner for a decade, which starts a chain of events that changes the course of Dream.

To fix this, Dream needs to set out on a journey across different worlds and timelines, meeting old friends and enemies, and meeting new cosmic and human entities. see the trailer official:

Neil Gaiman, creator of the original story, serves as executive producer for the Netflix production. He occupies the position next to David Goyer and Allan Heinbergwho also serves as the series developer.

“Sandman” has Jamie Childs (known for his work on “Doctor Who”); Andrés Baiz (who worked on “Narcos”); Coralie Fargeat (from “Revenge”); Louise Hooper (“The Witcher”); Mairzee Almas (“Jessica Jones”) and Mike Barker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) directing.

In addition, the series has a great team of writers. Are they: Alexander Newman-Wise; Ameni Rozsa; Austin Guzman; Catherine Smyth-McMullen; Heather Bellson; Jay Franklin; Jim Campolongo; Lauren Bello and Vanessa James Benton.

follow us on twitter and not Instagram!