Santos announces the signing of midfielder Luan, from Corinthians | saints

Santos announced, this Friday, the hiring of midfielder Luan, from Corinthians. The 29-year-old arrives at the club on loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship, with an option to renew for another season.

Two factors contributed for Peixe to see the athlete’s arrival with good eyes: everything that Luan has already shown he is capable of doing and the conditions of the business. The division of salaries looked like this (Santos does not officially confirm):

Santos pays 20% of salaries until the end of the year;

In case of renewal, Santos will pay 30% of salaries in 2023;

Santos also has a “showcase clause”, entitled to 10% of a possible negotiation; on the other hand, if you want to keep the player, you need to match the offer and wages.

Despite not having been successful at Corinthians, Luan caught the attention of Brazil – and even the world – at Grêmio, years ago. There, the probable reinforcement of Santos was champion of Libertadores, elected the best player of the 2017 edition of the competition and reached the Brazilian team.

– Luan was a great market opportunity, an experienced player, who was once King of America, Olympic champion and was approved by coach Lisca. We believe in his potential. Luan, welcome! – said Santos president Andres Rueda.

1 of 2 Luan is announced by Santos — Photo: Reproduction Luan is announced by Santos — Photo: Reproduction

Luan has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. The transfer of the midfielder for free is part of a bet by the Corinthians board, which did not find anyone interested in buying the player in this transfer window. The idea is to give Luan a chance to stand out in Vila Belmiro to be sold. The player cost R$ 29 million to leave Grêmio.

In the current season, there were only three games and no goals. In 2020, when he played the most, he was on the field 42 times and scored five goals.

Corinthians goal! In a quick side kick, Luan makes a great goal at 40 of the 1st time

Also this Friday, Santos announced the signing of right-back Nathan Santos, 20 years old. The player was at Boavista, from Portugal, arrives permanently at Peixe, with a contract until December 31, 2026.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!