Santos announces the signing of right-back Nathan, ex-Vasco

Santos announced today (5) the hiring of right-back Nathan, from Boavista (POR). Revealed by Vasco, the 20-year-old player arrives definitively until December 2026.

“Nathan is a versatile player, who works on the right, as a winger, winger. He has also played as a midfielder at Vasco’s base. He was well evaluated by our Scouting Department, following the process created by the club for signings. A technical player who will add a lot to our squad”, said Santos president Andres Rueda.

“The leak of information disrupted several negotiations and we kept this one confidential for more than 15 days and only leaked after everything was right between the clubs”, he added.

Nathan was still traded in the under-20 from Vasco to Boavista in 2020. The athlete was almost reinforced for Athletico in July and came to Brazil for medical examinations, but the deal with Hurricane was canceled at the last minute.

Nathan played 34 games last season and scored one goal. He arrives at Santos with starter status, as Madson and Auro have a contract only until December and should not be renewed.

In addition to Nathan, Santos agreed with Luan, from Corinthians, who arrives on loan until the end of the Brazilian Championship.