Santos lineup: Lucas Pires and Alex are doubts against Coritiba | saints

Santos trained on Thursday afternoon, at CT Rei Pelé, and continued the preparation to face Coritiba, on Monday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira stadium, in the capital of Paraná, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Lucas Pires and Alex continue as doubts for the confrontation. This Thursday, the left-back performed physical transition work on the pitch and did a light activity with the ball. The defender also went to the pitch, but he is still under the care of physiotherapy.

This was the first activity of the week in which coach Lisca could count on the entire squad. On Tuesday, the team took a break after the draw with Fluminense. In the fourth, the holders performed regenerative work, while the reserves and players who did not play against the Cariocas worked on the field.

1 of 2 Lucas Pires during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Lucas Pires during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Peixe’s coach commanded tactical and technical activities on CT Rei Pelé’s lawn.

For the next match, the only absence confirmed is midfielder Camacho, who received his third yellow card and will be suspended. On the other hand, Lisca can count on the return of defender Eduardo Bauermann, out of the game against Fluminense for being suspended.

A probable Santos is formed by John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa (Léo Baptistão), Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

