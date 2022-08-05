Scarlet Witch kills Mordo in new scene released

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe released in theaters in 2022, in the case having premiered in the last month of May.

Like this Loki and Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Doctor Strange 2 is also another Marvel production that explores the multiverse, which has become synonymous with surprises and cameos.

And since June, the Marvel movie has arrived for free on Disney+, respecting the 45-day window established by Mickey’s studio, but without as much bonus material, such as the long-awaited deleted scenes.

And one of the scenes that fans know was eventually discarded from the film was a confrontation between Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Earth-616’s Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a scene that would open the film.

And now artist Jimmy Simser has taken to Instagram to reveal a storyboard of the scene, which would see Scarlet Witch ripping Mordo’s head off and then sending it to Doctor Strange. Check it out below:

The artist also spoke about this specific moment that would Doctor Strange 2:

“About what happened to Universe 616’s Mordo? Well, until very late in the process, THIS is what would happen to him! It’s always interesting to be involved while the story is still being refined. Who knows what Mordo’s ultimate fate could be? Not me, after all DELETED SCENES DON’T COUNT!”.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

