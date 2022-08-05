see how the game went

Reinforced for the new European season, Arsenal suffered, but debuted on the right foot in the Premier League. In a game played this afternoon, the team led by Mikel Arteta won, away from home, Crystal Palace by 2-0.

The goals of the duel, marked by the debut of Gabriel Jesus in official matches with the new shirt, were made by the Brazilian Martinelli, still in the 1st half, and Guéhi, against, in the final minutes of the final stage.

With three points guaranteed and provisional leadership in the table, Arsenal returns to the field on the 13th (Saturday), against Leicester, at the Emirates Stadium.

Palace, on the other hand, face another quarry ahead: the team that has John Textor as owner plays Liverpool on the 15th (Monday).

Arsenal’s overwhelming start

The visitors started the match going up against the opponent and, in a 100% Brazilian move, they had the first scare of the duel.

Gabriel Jesus stole the ball in the offensive midfield, gave Doucouré a beautiful pen, cleared Andersen and tried to finish inside the area. The bid was left for Martinelli, who hit a cross and narrowly missed the goal defended by Guaita.

Soon after, it was Zinchenko’s turn to scare. The ex-Manchester City winger received a pass from Saka and finished strong, but saw the Palace goalkeeper work and palm.

After so much hammering, Arsenal opened the scoring in the 19th minute – and in a rehearsed move. In a corner on the right taken by Saka, Zinchenko, already at the opposite end and free, headed towards the middle. Martinelli deflected it to Guaita’s goal and scored the net: 1 to 0.

Martinelli scored the 1st goal of the Premier League 22/23 after Arsenal’s rehearsed play Image: Paul Childs/Reuters

Everything under control? Not so much…

After the goal, Arsenal slowed down the pace of the confrontation and started to value possession of the ball. The problem is that the goalkeeper Ramsdale, in two opportunities, almost put everything to lose.

The first scare for the fans came in the 27th minute. The 24-year-old Briton, with the ball under control, ended up taking a while to launch and, when kicking forward, saw Edouard try to cut. The Palace striker barely managed to stop his rival’s kick.

A minute later, Ramsdale again fumbled with the ball and had to trigger Gabriel Magalhães, who kicked away the danger.

Just before the break, however, the archer redeemed himself. After launching from the left, Andersen propped up to the middle of the area and Edouard headed it – the goalkeeper made a beautiful save and avoided the tie.

At the beginning of the 2nd stage, another miracle for Ramsdale: in an Arsenal error, Zaha gave Eze a beautiful diagonal pass. The goalkeeper, however, closed the opponent’s angle and blocked the shot.

Ramsdale makes a great save for Arsenal in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace Image: David Klein/Reuters

Commanders neutralize, but…

After Ramsdale’s new appearance, Crystal Palace neutralized Arsenal’s offensive moves once and for all and, albeit timidly, assumed the main actions of the confrontation.

Despite the attempts, the defensive line of the visitors proved to be safe and blocked several passes and launches from the home team.

The young defender Saliba, who debuted in the Premier League teaming up with Gabriel Magalhães, excelled in interceptions.

Saliba, Arsenal defender, wards off danger in the match against Crystal Palace Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Own goal and relief for Arsenal

In the 39th minute, with Jesus on the bench and at the moment when they were pressured by the rival, the visitors had a good dose of luck and reached the 2nd goal.

After an exchange of passes that went from left to right, Saka received and, already close to the bottom line, hit hard to the middle of the area.

Defender Guéhi tried to remove the danger for Crystal Palace, but ended up deflecting against his own net and gave the final numbers to the duel: 2 to 0.

Saka kicked the ball to the middle of the area and saw Guéhi score against it in Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

DATASHEET:

Crystal Palace 0x2 Arsenal

Competition: English Premier League – 1st round

Date and time: August 5, 2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Selhurst Park Stadium

Yellow cards: Xhaka (ARS), White (ARS), Clyne (CRY)

red cards: there was not

Goal: Martinelli, at 19 min of the 1st half, and Guéhi (against), at 39 min of the 2nd half

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi and Mitchell; Doucouré (Milivojevic), Schlupp (Hughes) and Eze (Ebiowei); Zaha, Ayew and Edouard (Mateta). Coach: Patrick Vieira

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Zinchenko (Tierney); Partey, Xhaka and Saka; Odegaard (Lokonga), Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah). Coach: Mikel Arteta