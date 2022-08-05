See the shirts of the top European teams for the 2022/2023 season | international football
The European national championships will start this weekend, effectively starting the new football season on the Old Continent. With this, clubs will officially use the shirts prepared especially for 2022/2023.
O
ge prepared a compilation with the shirts of the main European teams this season. Check it out below:
1 of 47 — Photo: Infoesporte/ge.globo
2 of 47 Real Madrid Home Jersey 2022/2023 — Photo: Publicity/Real Madrid
3 of 47 Real Madrid away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Real Madrid
4 of 47 Barcelona 2022/23 home jersey — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona
5 of 47 Barcelona 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona
6 of 47 Home shirt Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / PSG
7 of 47 Paris Saint-Germain away shirt — Photo: Publicity/PSG
8 of 47 Manchester City Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester City
9 of 47 Manchester City away shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester City
10 of 47 Manchester City Third Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester City
11 of 47 Liverpool 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Liverpool
12 of 47 Liverpool away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Liverpool
13 of 47 Manchester United Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester United
14 of 47 Manchester United 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester United
15 of 47 Chelsea home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Chelsea
16 of 47 Arsenal 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal
17 of 47 Arsenal away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal
18 of 47 Arsenal third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal
19 of 47 Tottenham Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Tottenham
20 of 47 Tottenham away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Tottenham
21 of 47 Bayern Munich Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Bayern
22 of 47 Bayern Munich 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Bayern
23 of 47 Borussia Dortmund 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Borussia
24 of 47 Borussia Dortmund 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Borussia
25 of 47 Leipzig Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Leipzig
26 of 47 Leipzig away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Leipzig
27 of 47 Leipzig third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Leipzig
28 of 47 Juventus 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Juventus
29 of 47 Juventus 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Juventus
30 of 47 Milan home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Milan
31 of 47 Milan away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Milan
32 of 47 Inter Milan home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Inter
33 of 47 Roma 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Roma
34 of 47 Ajax Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Ajax
35 of 47 Ajax away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Ajax
36 of 47 Porto 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Porto
37 of 47 Porto 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Porto
38 of 47 Third shirt Porto 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Porto
39 of 47 Benfica Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
40 of 47 Benfica 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
41 of 47 Benfica third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
42 of 47 Atletico Madrid home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Atlético de Madrid
43 of 47 Olympique de Marseille home jersey — Photo: Publicity/Olympique de Marseille
44 of 47 Olympique de Marseille reserve shirt — Photo: Publicity/Olympique de Marseille
45 of 47 Lyon 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Lyon
46 of 47 Lyon 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Lyon
47 of 47 Lyon 2022/23 fourth jersey — Photo: Disclosure/Lyon
