See the shirts of the top European teams for the 2022/2023 season | international football

The European national championships will start this weekend, effectively starting the new football season on the Old Continent. With this, clubs will officially use the shirts prepared especially for 2022/2023.

O ge prepared a compilation with the shirts of the main European teams this season. Check it out below:

— Photo: Infoesporte/ge.globo

Real Madrid home shirt 2022/2023 — Photo: Disclosure / Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Real Madrid

Barcelona 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona

Barcelona 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / PSG

Paris Saint-Germain reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / PSG

Manchester City Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester City

Manchester City reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City

Manchester City third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City

Liverpool 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Liverpool

Liverpool 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Publicity/Liverpool

Manchester United Home Jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Manchester United

Manchester United reserve shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester United

Chelsea home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Chelsea

Arsenal home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal

Arsenal 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal

Arsenal third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal

Tottenham home jersey 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Tottenham

Tottenham 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Tottenham

Bayern Munich 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Bayern

Bayern Munich 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Bayern

Borussia Dortmund 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Borussia

Borussia Dortmund 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Borussia

Leipzig home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Leipzig

Leipzig away shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Leipzig

Leipzig third shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Publicity/Leipzig

Juventus home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure / Juventus

Juventus 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Juventus

Milan home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Milan

Milan 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Milan

Inter Milan home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Inter

Roma 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Roma

Ajax 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Ajax

Ajax 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Ajax

Porto 2022/23 home shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Porto

Porto 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Porto

Third shirt Porto 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Porto

Benfica home shirt 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

Benfica 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

Third shirt Benfica 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

Atlético de Madrid home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Atlético de Madrid

Olympique de Marseille home shirt — Photo: Publicity/Olympique de Marseille

Olympique de Marseille reserve shirt — Photo: Publicity/Olympique de Marseille

Lyon 2022/23 home jersey — Photo: Disclosure/Lyon

Lyon 2022/23 reserve shirt — Photo: Disclosure/Lyon

Lyon 2022/23 fourth jersey — Photo: Disclosure/Lyon

