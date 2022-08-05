Selena Gomez posts enigmatic video, makes a mystery and leaves fans curious

hit new from Selena Gomez on my way? YES! The artist has been teasing fans about a possible return to the music world, leaving her followers eager for news.

This time, Selena posted a video on her TikTok, in which she appears in front of a microphone and with headphones in a recording studio. In the caption of the publication, the voice of the hit “Good For You“just wrote”new” (new, in free translation into Portuguese).

Although Selena does not tell more details about the post, fans of the artist already believe that she is starting a new musical work or even recording songs for her future fifth album. See the video:

What was Selena Gomez’s last musical release?

The latest music release from Selena Gomez it was with her Spanish EP “Revelación”, which reinforces the artist’s Latin roots. This project was released in March 2021, and was nominated for a Latin Grammy. The singer also participated in the track “Let Somebody Go”, being her first musical partnership with the band. Coldplay.

Selena has also dabbled in other personal projects like developing a makeup line, her online portal that helps fans deal with mental health, and her HBO Max cooking series titled “Selena + Chef”.

