Should I turn off the Apple Watch while not using it?

It’s hard to believe, but the Apple Watch made it possible for users to carry a real computer on their wrists. This was only possible, of course, thanks to the miniaturization of components and the advancement of technology itself.

A question, however, always haunts the minds of consumers of electronics in general, including the Apple Watch: after all, should I or should I not turn off the smartwatch while not using it?

The main argument of those who defend this thesis is that you will save an important charge on the battery, something that is even more important for a device as small as the Apple Watch.

However, if we think about it, Apple itself already offers three ways to save your smartwatch battery:

Disabling Always-On Display (available on Series 5 or later, except SE).

Disabling the gesture to light up the screen when raising the arm (going to Settings » Display and Brightness and turning off “Wake up when arm is raised”).

Activating the Power Reserve feature.

In addition to them, you can also follow other tips aimed at this:

Also, in practice, you should notice that the battery will not drain as fast as long as the Apple Watch is not in use and off the charger. Anyway, you can monitor this in practice, through the battery consumption graph. To view it, open Settings and go to “Battery”.

By contacting Apple support on Twitter, the MacMagazine received the following response on the matter:

We couldn’t think of a specific reason why you would need to disable it, but it’s completely up to you. If you want to know some ways to get the most out of your Apple Watch battery, check out this article.

Looking at the other side of the coin, it is recommended that from time to time (once every 15 days, for example), you reset your watch (or any other electronic device) in order to eliminate bugs that may be occurring — in addition to to “clear” the memory. With this, it will always be running in the best possible way, without crashes.

Our tip is: if you want to make sure you have battery power when using your Apple Watch (like overnight), leave it on the charger, without worrying about possible battery damage caused by overcharging. , for example.

This is due to Apple’s advanced power management system. Therefore, these overload issues should not occur. Before that, make sure the Optimized Loading option is turned on — which is by default, by the way.

This will prevent the battery from wearing out and allow the system to learn your daily charging routine. To do this, open Settings, go to Battery » Battery Health and enable “Optimized Loading”.

Keep in mind that it is not possible to turn off the Apple Watch while it is connected to the charger. However, if you’re sure you won’t be using your Apple Watch for several days and you’re going to keep it in a drawer, then it might be a good idea to keep it off. When you do this, make sure you leave it with about 50% charge on your battery — it’s not a good idea for it to be either too full or too empty.

To do this, press and hold the side button (the one located below the Digital Crown) and slide the “Off” slider. Wait a few seconds and press this button again until the Apple logo appears.

And you, do you usually turn off your Apple Watch when not in use? ⌚️

