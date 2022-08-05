Sorocaba Futsal terminates contract with Leozinho, from the Seleção, for “divergence of attitudes and behaviors” | futsal

Leozinho will no longer wear the Sorocaba Futsal shirt. The club announced this Friday the termination of the contract with the 23-year-old winger, twice elected the best young player in the world and a constant name in the calls of the Brazilian team.

In an official note (check it out in full at the end of the article), Sorocaba informed that the termination of the contract was due to “divergences of thoughts, attitudes and behaviors. The decision anticipates the end of the contract that lasted until 12/31/2022 and ends any priority for the renewal of the team, allowing the athlete freely choose his future club”, the club said in the note.

It is speculated behind the scenes that the player had relationship problems with other teammates. He was removed by Sorocaba more than 15 days ago and, since then, he was in Rio de Janeiro. On Instagram, the athlete said goodbye to the team (see below).

Leozinho, who is born in Petrópolis-RJ, won several titles for the Sorocaba team, among them the National Futsal League 2020, the Club World Cup in 2018 and 2019, the Paulista Championship in 2020 and 2021, the Paulista League 2017 and the Supercup. do Brasil in 2020 and 2021. The player was revealed by the club in 2017 and, considering only the National League, scored 25 goals in 92 games.

Leozinho Brazil vs Argentina Futsal World Cup — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

For the national team, he competed in the Lithuania Futsal World Cup last year, and has been regularly called up for over a year. The ge found that the winger received proposals from Corinthians and Joinville.

On July 27, during the period of leave, Leozinho made a post on Instagram (see below) with a photo silencing.

Sorocaba is the current national runner-up, as well as leader of the National Futsal League (LNF) with just one defeat in 18 games. The team from Sorocaba is also in the final of the Campeonato Paulista against Corinthians. The next game is this Monday, at 6 pm, against Cascavel, in Paraná, in the re-edition of the last LNF final.

Check out the official statement of Sorocaba Futsal in full

Magnus Futsal and athlete Leonardo Caetano Silva (Leozinho) inform that, by mutual agreement, they decide to terminate the contract between the parties due to differences of thoughts, attitudes and behaviors. The decision anticipates the end of the contract that lasted until 12/31/2022 and ends any priority for team renewal, allowing the athlete to freely choose his future club.

We clarify that the eventuality of a photo granted by the athlete during a match of LNF2022 has nothing to do with this decision. We ask that the wave of rumors on the subject be stopped and that the rights of each side be respected, as well as the privacy and image of those involved.

“I am grateful for everything I have experienced at this club and in this city. Magnus Futsal opened the doors and gave me the opportunity to be a professional player, I want everyone to be happy here. May the club follow its successful journey and I will continue in search of my dreams and personal ambitions, while still reflecting on my future”, thanked Leozinho.