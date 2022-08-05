Southeast Asian nations issue warnings about Taiwan

Admin 12 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

ASEAN nations expressed concern about “international and regional volatility” and urged all parties involved to “refrain from provocative actions”.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Unjustified fear. By Manuel Domingos Neto

Representatives of the Brazilian ArmyPhoto: reproduction By Manuel Domingos Neto Yesterday, there were those who …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved