SpaceX spacecraft wreckage found in Australia

Karol Albuquerque Elon Musk’s spaceship disintegrated in space and trash landed on farm in Australia

The Australian Space Agency confirmed this Thursday (4) that the space junk found in rural Dalgety is a spacecraft of SpaceX, company of billionaire Elon Musk. The spacecraft, launched in 2021, disintegrated and one of the pieces hit the Australian city early last month.

The object was found by a farmer last week. To Agence France Press, the farmer said he was happy with the discovery, but admits it is strange.

“It was kind of exciting and weird at the same time. Finding the big chunk embedded in an empty field reminded me of something out of a science fiction movie like 2001: A Space Odyssey. It’s surprising to see that,” he said.

The piece was part of a trunk launched by the Crew-1 capsule, according to authorities.

The Australian agency alerted the population to the possibility of finding other wreckage of the spacecraft. The government has yet to discuss the wreckage with international partners, including the United States.

Elon Musk and SpaceX have not commented on the wreckage so far. The White House also did not comment on the incident.