Spider-Man Remastered will be Steam Deck verified game at launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Coming to PC and Steam Deck on August 12, 2022

THE Insomniac Games announced today (03) in its twitter what Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be a verified game on Steam Decktherefore, as soon as the game is available on Steamon August 12, users who own the Steam Deckwhich is not yet officially sold in Brazil, will be able to enjoy the title of the head of web in a portable way.

Despite the novelty that Spider-Man Remastered will arrive as a verified game on Steam Decka Insomniac Games did not say what graphics settings will be used, but we can expect a performance running at 30 FPS at 1280×800 resolution, as well as God of War plays on the mobile platform of valve.

See the announcement of Insomniac Games.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified!”

Despite not having released images or settings of how the game will run on Steam Decka Insomniac Games already published the minimum and recommended requirements for the game on PRAÇAin addition to having informed different requirements for different graphics configurations that reach 4K and Ray Tracing, check below.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS ON PC

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS ON PC

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2Ghz

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

REQUIREMENTS FOR 4K AND RAY TRACING ON PC

Spider-Man only on PlayStation? Internet doesn’t forgive old Insomniac Games tweet

Developer said in 2017 that the Spider-Man game would never come to PC



