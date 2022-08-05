success in Libertadores will be crucial for Atltico to meet the award goal

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico’s “Survival” in Libertadores crucial point for goal achievement in the season

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and distant from the title of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico has in the Copa Libertadores of America a crucial tournament to reach the goal of prizes for the year. An advance against Palmeiras will mean another US$ 2 million – approximately R$ 10.4 million – to the club’s coffers.

In the budget stipulated for 2022, Atltico’s board of directors established, as in every year, goals to be met in the financial aspect. The objective with broadcasting rights, images and prizes of R$ 163.3 million.

Until then, due to the sporting performance in the competitions, Atltico added approximately R$ 39.6 million in earnings during the season. It was BRL 5 million for the title of the Supercopa do Brasil, BRL 4.9 million for the trajectory in the Copa do Brasil and another BRL 29.7 million for the campaign – which follows – in Libertadores.

In the 2021 financial report, Atltico detailed that it ended the year with BRL 279 million in broadcasting rights and awards. It is worth mentioning that part of the revenues from the 2020 Brazilian Championship were considered in the report and that Galo closed the season with the conquests of the Mineiro Championship, Serie A and the Copa do Brasil.

Award for Brazilian champions of the main titles of the season 4 Athletico-PR – R$ 88 million (runner-up in Paraná and in the Copa do Brasil, champion in the Copa Sudamericana and 14th in the Brazilian) – photo: EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP 3 Flamengo – R$ 128.4 million (Carioca champion and Supercopa do Brasil champion, Brazilian runner-up and Copa Libertadores champion and eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil) – photo: Evaristo S/AFP 2 Atltico – R$ 145.05 million (Mineiro, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions; eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores) – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico 1 Palmeiras – R$ 168 million (champion of Copa Libertadores, runner-up in São Paulo, Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana, eliminated in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil and third place in the Brazilian) – photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Atltico revenues from broadcasting and awards in previous years

2017: BRL 108 million*

2018: BRL 100 million

2019: BRL 121 million

2020: BRL 64 million

2021: BRL 279 million

*Disregarding the gloves received for the renewal of the contract with Rede Globo

Accounts for the 2022 target

With prizes in the most successful season in its history alone, Atltico earned R$145 million. Therefore, with broadcasting rights, the Minas Gerais club raised approximately R$134 million. This level should not be repeated this year.

To reach similar numbers only with awards in 2022, the Minas Gerais club still needs to add something around R$ 105.4 million. Even if it manages to make a big splash and lift the title of the Brazilian Championship (which paid BRL 33 million in 2021), BRL 72.4 million would be missing to reach the goal.

Libertadores Sequence Awards

Semifinal: US$ 2 million (approximately R$ 10.4 million)

Runner-up: US$ 6 million (approximately R$ 31.3 million)

Champion: US$ 16 million (approximately R$ 83.5 million)

Brazilian Championship Awards in 2021

Champion: BRL 33 million

Runner-up: BRL 31.3 million

3rd place: BRL 29.7 million

4th place: BRL 28 million

5th place: BRL 26.4 million

6th place: BRL 24.7 million

7th place: BRL 23.1 million

8th place: BRL 21.4 million

9th place: BRL 19.8 million

10th place: BRL 18.1 million

11th place: BRL 15.5 million

12th place: BRL 14.6 million

13th place: BRL 13.7 million

14th place: BRL 12.8 million

15th place: BRL 11.9 million

16th place: BRL 11 million

the accounts ofreveal that Atltico’s earnings with prizes in 2022 will only be able to surpass those of 2021 if the Minas Gerais club wins the Copa Libertadores and finishes the Brazilian Championship, at least, in 15th place. In this scenario, Galo would raise another R$ 105.8 million and would close the season with R$ 145.4 million just for sports performance. vena o Brasileiro, Alvinegro ended the year with R$ 62.6 million in prizes. The numbers would represent a 56.8% percentage drop from 2021 sports performance.