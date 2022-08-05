The 10 Best Romance Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

For those who like a good romancegood options are not lacking in the streaming service of Prime Video. On the Amazon platform, there are several options for all tastes, including the 2022 Oscar winner in the Best Picture category: CODA – In the Rhythm of the Heart (2021). With that in mind, the Mundo Conectado team has put together a list of the best romance movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to the most recent productions such as Little Women (2019) and Words on the Bathroom Walls (2020)our list still has movies like Forrest Gump – The Storyteller (1994), It Just Happens (2014) and Beyond the Border (2012)which marked generations of romantics around the world.

Check out the top 10 romance movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video below.

10. It Just Happens (2014)

Young Brits Rosie and Alex have been inseparable friends since childhood, experiencing difficulties in love, family and school together. Although there is an attraction between them, the two maintain their friendship above all else. One day, Alex decides to accept an invitation to study medicine at Harvard, in the United States. The distance between them gives birth to the first secrets.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h42min

9. Me Before You (2016)



Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes, “Me Before You” is a moving novel about a young woman (Emilia Clarke) in a small town who is hired to care for a wealthy Londoner (Sam Claflin) who is paralyzed in a tragic accident.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h50min

8. Words on the Bathroom Walls (2020)

Adam is a student who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia accompanied by hallucinations, and because of that, he decides to participate in the test of a new drug that promises to hide all these symptoms from his classmates.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h50min

7. Beyond the Border (2012)

Nimer, a Palestinian student, and Roy, an Israeli lawyer, fall in love from the first time they meet. As their relationship develops, Nimer has to deal with his conservative family and his Palestinian status living in Israel. The situation worsens when a close friend is captured in Tel Aviv and murdered in the West Bank.



Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h35min

6. Love Sick (2017)

Pakistani Kumail Nanjiani and student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail is forced to face his parents, his family and his feelings.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h59min

5. The Best Throw (2013)

An eccentric art auctioneer becomes obsessed with an heiress.

Classification: 18 years Duration: 2h07min

4. A Matter of Time (2013)

The night after another half-hearted New Year’s party, Tim’s father (Bill Nighy) tells his son that the men in his family possess the ability to travel through time. Tim can’t change history, but he can change what happens and what happened in his own life – so he decides to make his world a better place… by getting a girlfriend.

Classification: 12 years Duration: 2h03min

3. Little Women (2019)

Sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) come of age as they turn from adolescence to adulthood as the United States navigates the Civil War. With completely different personalities, they face the challenges of growing together by the love they have for each other.

Classification: 10 years Duration: 2h15min

2. CODA – In the Rhythm of the Heart (2021)

This is the story of a hearing young woman in a deaf family who must decide between following her love of music and trusting her family to be her connection to the outside world.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 1h51min

1. Forrest Gump – The Storyteller (1994)

Tom Hanks delivers a surprising performance as Forrest, an everyman whose innocence turns out to represent a generation.

Classification: 14 years Duration: 2h23min