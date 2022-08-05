The Kang Dynasty » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are wondering what the Avengers will look like after many of the core members have died or left heroism, and it looks like they’ll finally have their answer with the upcoming 2025 team movie. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Johnathan Majors Has Been Confirmed To Play The Famous Marvel Villain In The Next Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaand LokiKang’s first season ended with one of the more enjoyable variants of Kang appearing, but the difficult confirmation that Kang will headline the Avengers’ fifth movement has fans on Reddit and elsewhere already making their boldest predictions. .

10 The Kang Dynasty will have incredible fight choreography

Marvel movies are known for their fight scenes, but the way combat is filmed and presented varies greatly from property to property. While movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier had a Jason Bourne-style hand-to-hand combat that was largely based on reality, Thor: Love and Thunder presented comic and exaggerated theatrics.

The recent announcement that Shang Chi director Destin Daniel Crettin will be responsible for the fifth Avengers film has indicated that an emphasis will likely be placed on well-filmed and smooth close-quarters combat. Scenes like the bus fight in Shang Chi to have viewers like Emília67 excited by the prospect that “the fight scenes in this film will be fun”.

9 The Kang Dynasty Will Preach Captain Marve’s Personality

While few can deny the talent of captain marvel actress Brie Larson, some fans disliked the overly stoic personality the script gave her in her solo film and Avengers: Endgame. Fortunately, many fans think Destin director Daniel Crettin will ensure Larson’s natural charisma shines through in the role.

Redditor Alexandre1707 makes a connection with a previous pair of the two, saying, “His work with Brie Larson on Just Mercy shows that he will be able to bring out the best in her…” Larson was more sympathetic in Only Mercy, and fans are ready to see the more personal side of Captain Marvel teased at the end of Shang Chi and Ms. Marvel.

8 Multiple Super Teams Will Fight Multiple Kangs

As He Who Remains explains at the end of Loki, the scariest thing about Kang is that there isn’t just one of him. With the power to travel through time and different dimensions, focusing a fight on a bad guy is simply not possible. Time travel complications were brought about in End of the game when a vengeful Thanos from the past has traveled to the future, but Kang is sure to take that to some levels.

Redditor goodmobileyes postulates: “Wouldn’t it be crazy if there were 3 simultaneous teams fighting 3 Kangs at the same time and they didn’t even know about it?” With the Phase Four films seemingly disconnected in space and tone, having different street, global, cosmic, and multiversal crews simultaneously battling different Kangs can be a great way to get everyone involved.

7 The Avengers team will mix old and new heroes

Avengers: Infinity War and End of the game collectively acted as a support for several longtime MCU heroes such as Iron Man and Black Widow, who definitely ended their journey with heroic sacrifice. Others, like Captain America, Hawkeye and Hulk have successors ready or out there that could take up his mantle in future films.

omarafx suggests that instead of younger or older heroes exclusively taking the spotlight, the film will comprise a team of “Remaining Avengers” featuring Spider-Man, Strange, Ant-Man and more, and a team of “newly arrivals”, including Shang Chi, Ms. Marvel, and others presented after End of the game.

6 Kang will kill a popular avenger

The last two Avengers movies killed off two members of the original team and retired a third, but a common criticism of the current four phases of the MCU is that the heroes seem to have too much plot armor. When the end of Phase 6 arrives, many fans are hoping that Kang will prove his strength by killing a fan-favorite character.

phenomenon agrees, saying, “The Kang character is going to have to kill someone to be seen as a real threat.” They suggest that Ant-Man may be on the chopping block, as Kang will play a role in Quantumaniabut only time will tell who ends up falling for the Conqueror.

5 Objects already established will be “Kang Tech”

Kang’s only concrete information on the MCU so far came at the end of Loki, but some fans believe that some objects that have appeared will be revealed to have connections to the conqueror. Specifically, there is evidence that Shang-Chi’s ten rings and Ms. Marvel may have ties to Kang.

personal note96 points out that “Kang, during his Rama-Tut, hid future technology and devices until the moment he needed them”. Kamala’s bracelets send her back in time, something invented for the Disney+ series. Additionally, Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner all agree that the ten rings appear to radiate an energy none of them have seen before, perhaps indicating they are from another dimension.

4 Kang Dynasty Will End With an Alternate History Reboot Cliffhanger

from marvel infinity war shocked viewers with the fact that it ended with a victory for the antagonist. Even comic book readers who knew about the snap were surprised that Marvel Studios went through something so dark, and some people expect something similar with The Kang Dynasty and secret wars.

Kang is scary because there are endless copies of him floating around in time and the multiverse, and Redditor theiceman2288 thinks a fake victory could be a huge cliffhanger, with fans treated to famous MCU scenes “recast in the image of Kang the Conqueror”.

3 Kang may not be as built as Thanos

Thanos was not revealed at the start of Phase 1, but he had several minor appearances before his pivotal roles in infinity war and End of the game. Some fans are worried that Kang won’t have the same opportunity to strengthen himself before his movie.

Drezza shares concern, claiming that “the unannounced Phase 6 movies will have to do some serious work here…” While Kang will be in Quantumania, few of the other designs seem to make sense to the conqueror of time. Of course, even if The Kang Dynasty is just a few years away, there’s more Marvel content being released each year than every year, so there’s still plenty of time to establish a big bad.

two Fate will help the Avengers defeat Kang

Several signs point to Victor von Doom coming to the MCU sooner rather than later. It is obviously more closely linked to the the fantastic fourwhich will kick off phase six, but is also the central ruler in secret wars comic event.

However, one thing that makes Doom attractive is that he’s not purely evil. He’s more than willing to work with heroes or villains, depending on who aligns with his current goals, so he might as well start out as an ally in the fight against Kang. However, fans like LilShagkey to hope that dealing with Latvia’s ruler “will likely result in a betrayal when Kang is defeated, as is true Doom fashion.”

1 Kang will be much more dangerous than Thanos

It’s hard to imagine a villain more dangerous than Thanos, who could reshape reality and the universe at will with the help of the Infinity Stone, but few fans are worried that Kang looks weak in comparison. The Avengers had to defeat two versions of the Mad Titan, but there are an infinite number of Kangs that can appear anytime, anywhere.

AvatarBoomi has a pretty colorful idea for introducing Kang, suggesting “Having Kang just Merc to Thanos to show he’s a serious threat. It would be nice.” There is precedence in the comics too. When confronted by Thanos, Kang simply aged him until there was nothing left but bones. Given that Kang exists throughout the multiverse, fans can see him defeating pretty much anyone.