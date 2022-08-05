The most beautiful women in the world; check out the top 10!

The magazine “Bazaar” and the portal “Daily Mail” elected, at the end of 2019, the 10 most beautiful women in the world, after a mapping performed by the surgeon Dr. Julian DeSilva.

Singer Beyoncé and actress Amber Heard of “Aquaman”, who recently lost a multi-million lawsuit against star Johnny Depp, were present on the list, as well as other names known around the world.

What is the “Golden Ratio” method?

The “Golden Ratio” or Golden Ratio it is a measure of physical perfection of artists and architects used during the European Renaissance, with the aim of mapping their masterpieces.

A pattern, established by the Greeks and widely used by Leonardo Da Vinci, was used to study the appearance of famous people.

The surgeon defined, through this mapping, a top with the 10 most beautiful celebrities today. Social1 brings the ranking with the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

TOP 10 MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMEN IN 2022

10 – Cara Delevingne – 89.99%



Cara Delevingne is considered one of the most world’s influential models currently at Models.com.

The model walks through major fashion weeks and is one of the most sought-after names for magazine covers, campaigns and international fashion shows for brands such as Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and H&M.

Man besides having already integrated the team of Victoria’s Secret models, also acted in some projects in Hollywood.



Dear Delevingne – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



9 – Katy Perry – 90.08%



Katy Perry is an American singer and songwriter responsible for hits such as Kissed a Girl and Hot N Cold.

The singer also has a strong presence on screen, Katy has already done work as a voice actress and even actress



Katy Perry – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



8 – Natalie Portman – 90.51%



Natalie Portman is an actress and producer. Natalie made her film debut as a teenager, in the film “The Professional” (1994).

She excelled in the films “V for Vendetta” (2005), “Closer” (2005), and “Black Swan” (2010), which won her the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011. Natalie is also known for her role in the films. of Marvel’s superhero Thor.



Natalie Portman – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



7 – Scarlett Johansson – 90.91%



American actress Scarlett Johansson became known for acting in films such as “Match Point” (2005), “The Other” (2008) and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008).

Since 2010, the actress has played the character Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Scarlett Johansson – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



6 – Kate Moss – 91.05%



Kate Moss is a British model and businesswoman. She was on the cover of Vogue more than 30 times over a 25-year career.

According to Forbes magazine, Kate Moss was, in 2006, the 2nd highest paid model in the world, with estimated earnings of 9 million dollars, behind only the Brazilian model. Gisele Bundchen.



Kate Moss – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



5 – Taylor Swift – 91.64%



Taylor Swift is a singer-songwriter and one of the women most successful in the world of music.

Taylor Swift began her career at the age of 16 and is considered the youngest American country star.



Taylor Swift – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



4 – Ariana Grande – 91.81%



Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, music producer, actress, voice actress and presenter. greater relevance of pop music and today.



Ariana Grande – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



3 – Amber Heard – 91.85%



Amber Heard is an American actress known for her roles in Aquaman, The Danish Girl and Breaking the Rules.

In recent years, the actress has been highlighted in the media due to her relationship with actor Johnny Depp, when she filed for divorce alleging that Depp had been verbally and physically abusive during the period of the relationship.

Since then, the two have been in an intense legal battle. The divorce process was followed around the world.



Amber Heard – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



2 – Beyonce – 92.44%



Beyonce is one of the singers most influential today, with several hit songs and some appearances in Hollywood. In 2012 Beyoncé was named the most beautiful in the world by People magazine.



Beyonce – Reproduction/Dr. Julian De Silva



1 – Bella Hadid – 94.35%



Bella Hadid is an American model. Bella was named “Model of the Year” in 2016, she has modeled for brands such as Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Burberry, Dior, Chanel and Victoria’s Secret.

The model was considered the most beautiful woman in the world by the search.