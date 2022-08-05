the PC market is very difficult – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

After an increase during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PC market has been showing significant drops every quarter. OMG and Inteltwo large companies in the sector, spoke out stating that the situation is delicate, with both adopting a more conservative perspective for the coming months.

Notebook with Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

With the PC market down, AMD forecasts a worse-than-expected third quarter, although it expects data center chip sales to continue to rise.

The American manufacturer believes that this specific period can yield between US$ 6.5 billion to US$ 6.9 billion – analysts’ forecast pointed to US$ 6.8 billion. Gross profit margin is expected to be around 54%, slightly below estimates of 54.2%.

Last Wednesday (3), AMD shares fell more than 2%, underscoring investor concern about the company’s prospects.

That statement comes after Intel warned its investors that it expects the global PC market to drop 10% later this year. In an interview with Yahoo FinancePat Gelsinger, CEO of the brand, revealed that the third quarter could be the “rock bottom” for the business, but that he believes in improvements in the fourth quarter due to the holiday season.

It’s bad, but it could be worse

According to a survey by IDC, worldwide PC shipments dropped 15.3% year-over-year to 71.3 million units in the second quarter of 2022. This is the second consecutive quarter of low sales after two years of growth.

Despite the decline, the total volume is still comparable to the start of the pandemic, when 74.3 million was recorded in Q2 2020. IDC also notes that the market remains above pre-pandemic levels as numbers in Q2 of 2019 and 2018 were 65.1 million and 62.1 million, respectively.

After registering a 12.6% drop in 2020, the year of the pandemic, the Brazilian PC market began to show positive results. According to IDC, in the fourth quarter of 2021, 2.5 million machines were sold, representing an increase of 26% over the same period of the previous year. Of this total, 2 million were notebooks and 500 thousand desktops.

With information: Yahoo Finance.