The rare discovery of SpaceX spacecraft remains in Australia

The space debris in the field where it was found

This was the initially unidentified object found on a farm in Australia — Photo: Brad Tucker

When Mick Miners, a farmer in New South Wales, Australia, first saw a large black object sticking out of the ground on a remote part of his property, he thought it was a dead tree.

But on closer inspection — and after expert verification — he discovered that it was something that had fallen from space.

Later, ASA, the Australian space agency, said it came from a capsule of SpaceX, the aerospace company of billionaire Elon Musk.

Experts described the discovery as “rare” and “exciting” — but said such events could become more common.

