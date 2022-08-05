“The team needs…”; Rivaldo ‘gives revenue’ for Palmeiras to seek classification against Atlético-MG, for Libertadores

Cold head, warm heart. It was under the slogan of coach Abel Ferreira that Palmeiras ran after and sought a disadvantage in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, against Atlético-MG. Verdão lost 2-0 at the Minierão stadium, but sought a 2-2 draw and took the definition of the vacancy to Allianz Parque.

For Rivaldo, former Palmeiras player and ambassador for betfairAbel Ferreira’s men have the favoritism to decide the classification at home. “(…) The game was open, and that advantage was with Palmeiras because they will play at home. Atlético also has great chances of arriving in São Paulo and getting the victory. But the advantage is with Palmeiras, who will play in their field alongside their fans.”, commented.

“The Palmeiras team needs to play better than they did at Mineirão. The team didn’t play well, but they managed a heroic draw. But a big team also has that, Palmeiras was lucky in that game and got the tie in the final minutes. Now it’s time to play better in the next match, and playing at home, with the support of the fans, I believe it’s much more relaxed. I believe that Palmeiras will play a great game and achieve classification”, declared Rivaldo.

In turn, former Palmeiras player and idol Ademir da Guia commented on what should be Alviverde’s strategy in the return game. “To score the first goal and not concede a goal. This is the secret. I think Palmeiras can be favorites in this way, as it will show that with the team in front of the scoreboard, they will be able to be well and gain confidence in the 90 minutes”, said.