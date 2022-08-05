The Walking Dead: Terry Crews blasts zombies in new series trailer

Much loved by the Brazilian public for his performance in the comedy Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009) and in the movie As Branquelas (2004), Terry Crews will face a very different character in Tales of the Walking Dead, a new series derived from the zombie franchise. . In the first trailer for the attraction, released this Friday (22), he appears killing zombies and bragging about still being alive.

A declared fan of The Walking Dead, the actor appeared at San Diego Comic-Con and celebrated the fact of finally joining the franchise. “I am very happy to be part of this universe, and I promise you will love what we are doing”, said Terry Crews who, of course, took off his shirt to make the fans happy.

Unlike previous series in the franchise, Tales of the Walking Dead will have an anthological structure. That is, each of the six episodes will tell a different story, not necessarily connected to the others or to the characters of the already known productions.

One of the chapters, however, will feature actress Samantha Morton, who caused a lot of fear in The Walking Dead fans as the villain Alpha. Her character origin should be explored in the episode starring her.

According to Deadline, the cast will also include Danny Ramirez, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Daniella Pineda, among others. Tales of the Walking Dead opens in the US on August 14. The series should arrive on AMC Brazil the following day, as with Fear the Walking Dead.