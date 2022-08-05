“They haven’t talked for several days”; John Textor ‘some’ and Palmeiras can hire 9th reinforcement for Abel

As a result of Botafogo not having followed up with the conversations by the player, the doors can open and facilitate Verdão

After a back and forth in the market, the palm trees can have a happy ending, right after the good draw, away from home, for Libertadores, as the board is about to announce another reinforcement for its fans: it is Bruno Tabata, from Sporting, 25 years old. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the deal is close to being concluded and the announcement could happen at any time.

In order to convince the Portuguese to release the midfielder, Verdão must pay about 5 million euros, with a percentage of future sales kept to the Europeans, which was the great detail that still kept the announcement of the deal away. That way, there is very little left for Abel to receive the 8th reinforcement of this season.

However, the news may not stop there: journalist César Luis Merlo, from the broadcaster “TyC Sports”, stated that for a few weeks now, Botafogo has had no contact with Godoy for Martín Ojedawhich also interests Alviverde. This “disappearance” of the Cariocas could mean a withdrawal, which would allow Palmeiras to advance in the negotiation.

It is worth remembering that, according to an investigation by “Canal do Medeiros” and journalist Diego Firmino, both clubs mentioned above have an agreement not to negotiate with the same athlete, that is, both do not go through each other’s negotiations. That way, if John Textor’s team really “abandoned” the possibility, would leave the way free for Leila to go in search of the 9th novelty of 2022.