TikTok or Kwai? Which of the two can you earn more as a BEGINNER?

Currently, many Brazilians ask themselves: what is the best app to make money on the internet? Countless internet users try to choose between TikTok and Kwai. After all, both apps (supposedly) bring real payouts in 2022. On YouTube, many influencers tout the apps as “miracle income-generating methods”. However, the public wants to know: do platforms really pay? Or are they a waste of time for those who want to guarantee real profits?

If you want to earn online in 2022, first of all, be careful. It is always worth prioritizing well-known platforms with positive payment reports and proven reputation. In addition, it is extremely important to distrust the promises of Brazilian youtubers. After all, the intention of influencers is to increase their own profits, never to help their followers or to divulge reliable information. With that in mind, see below for our review of Kwai and TikTok.

How to download Kwai and TikTok?

Before explaining how to make money with Kwai and TikTok, it is important to remember how to download the apps. First of all, Kwai and TikTok are available for both Android and Apple iOS devices. To download, just access the Play Store or App Store, search for the name of the applications and click on “install”. From there, just wait for the installation to finish and start using the platforms.

Both Kwai and TikTok are extremely popular apps. In 2021, TikTok surpassed 1 billion active users. Kwai also broke the same record in early 2022. Both apps mix elements of videos and social networks. That is: in addition to producing content, users can interact with other subscribers, comment on publications, reverberate posts and much more.

Is it possible to make money in 2022 with the platforms?

As Brazilian youtubers indicate, it is really possible to make money with Kwai and TikTok. On Kwai, the main way to secure profits involves checking in daily in the app and sharing the invite link. After performing these activities, users earn Kwai Golds. Every 10 thousand Kwai Golds are worth R$ 1. Each activity has a specific score. To withdraw, subscribers must accumulate at least R$ 1.50.

In the case of TikTok, the income generation process is very similar. Users earn money by producing content for the platform, going viral on the internet, accessing the app daily and sharing the referral link. In addition, users can secure profits by doing live streams, receiving gifts from followers, selling products and becoming influencers on the platform.

TikTok or Kwai: Which app pays more?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to define which of the applications is “worth more” for those who want to profit from the internet.. After all, the income generation methods are extremely similar. In all cases, the amount of payments depends on the effort and dedication of each user. On TikTok, for example, it’s easier to make money from content production. On Kwai, on the other hand, earnings depend more on daily check-in and invite link. In other words: you should choose the platform that makes the most sense for your reality.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.