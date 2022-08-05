Tom Cruise outdoes himself in Mission: Impossible 8; see how

Star Tom Cruise has outdone himself again, and this time it was in Mission: Impossible 8.

Possibly the last film in the franchise with the star, the eighth feature film in the action saga is one of the most anticipated of 2024.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that the film’s third act will feature the biggest action sequence, with Cruise managing to outperform his own scenes (via ScreenRant).

“We have most of the third act action sequence in the can for part 2. We already know what the third act of part 2 is. It’s Tom overcoming Tom overcoming Tom, several times a day. This is one of two really big and ambitious sequels in the movie,” he said.

The star is known for always doing her stunts, and that was made even clearer in a behind-the-scenes image of the feature film.

Mission: Impossible 7 is coming

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible will use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

Otherwise, Mission: Impossible 7 would have lasted almost three hours. The information was confirmed by director Christopher McQuarrie.

Christopher McQuarrie even directs both films. Thus, it repeats the successful partnership with Tom Cruise.

The cast will also include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

The role of villain in the film should go to Esai Morales. The actor is known for Titans.

Mission: Impossible 7 opens in July 2023 in theaters. The eighth film was for 2024.