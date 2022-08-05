TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in July 2022 on TudoCelular

Another important detail is that TudoCelular’s ranking is done through the readers’ own searches within the site. All data is collected on our own database. Therefore, it is important to note that the cell phones that appear in the list are not selected by preference of the editors.

However, before proceeding to the complete list, it is important to point out that this ranking is essential for us to know which devices are most interesting to Brazilian consumers. In addition, the Internet user can also stay on top of current market trends.

The month of July is over and, as usual, now is the time for you to stay inside and know which were the most sought-after smartphones here on AllCellular .

During the month of July, attention was drawn to the number of smartphones from the Xiaomi/POCO/Redmi trio in the ranking. Following the June trend, the first place remains in the hands of the Redmi Note 11, but we also see new models appear, such as the Redmi Note 11S. In all, the group has five representatives on the July list.

On the other hand, Samsung has three devices among the most sought after, with the best positioned being the Galaxy M52 5G. Finally, Motorola completes the ranking with two options from the G line: Moto G22 and Moto G60.

Without further ado, let’s get to know which were the most sought-after smartphones during the month of July here on TudoCelular. The list starts with the least and goes to the most wanted.

Taking the opportunity, tell us your opinion about the ranking in the comments field.