TVCine Action premieres the crime series with Morena Baccarin – Cinevisão

There is one more series not to be missed on TVCine Channels. Starting next Tuesday, June 7, at 10:10 pm, the new series “The Endgame“, a crime drama starring Morena Baccarin (Crime in Hollywood), premiered exclusively on TVCine Action.

Written by Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn, and directed by Justin Lin (Fast and Furious 9), “The Endgame” features a charismatic portrayal of Baccarin as the eccentric and enigmatic Elena Federova. Beautiful, seductive and impeccably dressed, the arms dealer is the star of the high-security prison where she is held, and from where she manages to continue to orchestrate various crimes.

Who are you and what are your motivations? A top FBI team tries to interrogate her, but her answer is only one: “I am the Queen”. And there’s only one agent capable of anticipating her moves: Val Turner, an old acquaintance, a role played by Ryan Michelle Bathe. The cast also includes Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza.

The series follows the high-stakes moves of a brilliant criminal with mysterious purposes who, even from prison, orchestrates a series of bank robberies across New York City. Elena Federova always seems to be one step ahead of her opponents until she comes across Val Turner, a ruthless FBI agent who seeks to regain favor with her superiors after her husband is convicted of corruption, and who will not look back. means to succeed in thwarting their plans.

“The Endgame” is a tense and captivating thriller that explores how far some people are willing to go for love, justice and the world’s most valuable asset, the truth.

The 10 episodes will be broadcast every Tuesday, always at the same time, exclusively on TVCine Action.