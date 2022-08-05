Ulefone Armor 15 official with robust construction, 6,600 mAh battery and Android 12

The manufacturer of rugged cell phones, Ulefone, presented the new model Armor 15 on the Kickstarter platform. As stated in its official announcement, it is the world’s first rugged smartphone to have built-in bluetooth headphones. In the specifications, the phone has a robust 6,600 mAh battery unit, Helio G35 chipset, 128 GB of internal storage and Android 12.

















With an eye-catching design, the Ulefone Armor 15 has IP68, IP69K, MIL-STD-810G certifications, making it extremely resistant to water, dust and overall impact. This combination makes it much more durable than its predecessor, the Ulefone Armor 14. What draws attention is the compartment to store the bluetooth headphones, which promise autonomy of 5 hours.

The Ulefone Armor 15 has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1440 pixels). Under the hood, the device comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G35 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 6,600mAh battery pack.

In terms of cameras, the phone has a dual module on the back with a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16-megapixel front sensor. In connectivity, the device supports NFC, GPS GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS.

technical specifications

5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

MediaTek’s Helio G35 Platform

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras 12 MP main sensor 13 megapixel macro sensor

Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G connectivity

6,600 mAh battery

Android 12 operating system

IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G certifications

Connectivity: NFC, 4G LTE, GPS GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and Bluetooth

price and availability





The Ulefone Armor 15 has been listed on Kickstarter and is not yet available for sale. However, it is possible to sign up on the platform to be notified when it can be purchased. In keeping with tradition, it should be affordable.

